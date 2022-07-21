Artificial Marble Market Research study on Future Challenges, Growth Statistics and Forecast to 2022-2028

Reports And Data

North America Accounts for Largest Revenue Share in Global Artificial Marble Market Drives Industry Revenue Growth During Forecast Period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global artificial marble market size was significantly robust in 2020 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Key factors driving market revenue growth are increasing demand from consumers as these marbles are exquisite and provide a luxury look at a reasonable cost. As a result, these marbles are extensively used in roofing, flooring, and wall decor. Artificial marbles of the composite and sintered types are gaining popularity due to advantageous qualities such as high durability.

A combination of fillers, including silica and calcium carbonate, synthetic resins such as acrylate and polyester, gel coat, and colors make up artificial marble. The main raw materials used in the manufacturing of artificial marbles are calcium carbonate, fine grained sand, and marble powder. This stone is abrasion resistant and has a low water absorption capacity. It also has stain and cleaning chemical resistance. Artificial marble is used in both non-residential and residential sectors because it comes in a variety of forms and sizes and can be modified to meet specific needs.

Get a sample copy of the report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4777

Top Players in the Global Artificial Marble Market:

Aristech Surfaces LLC

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Hanex Solid Surfaces

Jordan Marble and Granite

Krystal Stone Exports Ltd.

Kuraray Co., Ltd

Leigei Stone Co Ltd.

LG Hausys Ltd.

Lotte Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.

Marmil SA

OWELL

Samsung Stone Industry Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Meyate Group

Read full Report Description@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/artificial-marble-market

Some Key Factors Contributing to the Market Growth

Revenue growth of the global artificial marble market is significantly increasing because of many encouraging factors, Ability to resist the wear and tear of daily use and long lasting feature, unlike natural marble are anticipated to drive market growth. In addition, higher tensile strength, higher abrasion resistance, and reduced water absorption would also propel growth. Artificial marble is commonly utilized to improve the aesthetics of organizations, workplaces, and houses. Demand for these marbles is expected to grow because of ornamental reasons in hotels, temples, and other structures. Artificial marbles are relatively low-cost, compared to natural marbles, which is also a driving force in the industry.

The global artificial marble industry is being boosted by increasing number of construction companies and residential projects. One of the primary aspects driving the industry is artificial marble\'s luxurious look. Because of its endurance, demand for sintered and composite artificial marble is expected to rise. In the past few years, artificial marble business has grown substantially. This can primarily be attributed to artificial marble\'s superior performance. This type of marble is also useful for resolving a variety of difficulties such as tensile strength, low resistance, and water absorption. During the forecast period, the artificial marble market is expected to be propelled by its increased usage in the building and construction industry.

The global artificial marble market growth is substantially hampered by many unfavorable factors. Artificial marbles made without gel coatings, are susceptible to stains and stress cracking. As a result, manufacturing artificial marbles without the use of gel coatings may hamper market expansion.

Market segmentation based on Product Type Outlook:

Cement Artificial Marble

Composite Artificial Marble

Polyester Artificial Marble

Sintered Artificial Marble

Application Outlook:

Countertops

Flooring

Kitchen Tops

Staircases

Tubs & Shower Stalls

Wall Panels

Window Sills

End-Use Outlook:

Architecture & Art

Building & Construction

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Request a customized copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/4777

Frequently Asked Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the estimated revenue growth rate of the global Artificial Marble market over the forecast period?

What are the major factors driving the global market revenue growth?

Which are the leading manufacturers and suppliers in the global Artificial Marble market?

Which regional market is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global Artificial Marble market over the forecast years?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the market?

Browse More Reports

Window Tint Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/window-tint-market

Hydrochlorofluorocarbon (HCFC) Refrigerant Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hydrochlorofluorocarbon-hcfc-refrigerant-market

Methane Sulfonic Acid Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/methane-sulfonic-acid-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.