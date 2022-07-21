Reports And Data

Liquid Chlorine Market | Increasing demand for chlor-alkali and derivatives is a major factor driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The liquid chlorine market size was significantly large in 2021 and revenue is expected to register a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing demand for chlor-alkali and derivatives is a major factor driving market revenue growth. Revenue growth of the market is expected to be driven by rising demand for chlor-alkali and derivatives, which are used in various applications such as water treatment, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages industries, among others. Rising demand for these products from a variety of end-use industries is expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the global liquid chlorine market during the forecast period. Chlorine has been in use for ability to kill potentially dangerous germs such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, and also aids in reducing disagreeable tastes and odors in water for many decades. It also helps to eliminate slime bacteria, molds, and algae, which is critical in water supply reservoirs, on pipeline walls, storage tanks, and swimming pools, among others.

According to results of a study following the 2019 SARS-CoV-2 outbreak published in December 2021 in the National Library Of Medicine (National Center For Biotechnology Information) – ‘Altogether, the results strongly suggest that although ClO2 and sodium hypochlorite are strong antiviral agents in absence of organic matter but in presence of organic matter, ClO2 is a more potent antiviral agent against SARS-CoV-2 than sodium hypochlorite.’ Use of chlorine has been cleared, but with certain limitations to ensure safety in drinking water and safe consumption. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) limits the levels for drinking water disinfection, as this is not likely to cause long-term health effects.

Get a sample copy of the report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/5154

Top Players in the Global Liquid Chlorine Market: AkzoNobel N.V., BASF SE, DowDuPont, Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Hanwha Chemical Corporation, Ineos Chlorhexidine Gluconate Manufacturing Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Olin Corporation, Samsung Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd., and Solvay S.A.

Some Key Factors Contributing to the Market Growth

However, rising concerns regarding environmental impact and stringent regulations imposed by governments of various countries regarding usage of chlorine and concerns about potential harmful effects are other key factors expected to restrain revenue growth of the market to some extent going ahead. Despite majority of countries using chlorine, countries such as Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, and Denmark do not use it in any applications. Another major factor is availability of substitutes for chlorine. The use of chlorine in various industries has come under scrutiny due to its hazardous nature. Various substitutes such as sodium hypochlorite, calcium hypochlorite, and chloramines are available in the market, which is expected to restrain market growth during the forecast period.

The end-use industries for liquid chlorine include water treatment, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and others. Water treatment segment revenue is expected to register fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increase in demand for clean drinking water. Water treatment is one of the major applications of chlorine. Specific amounts are used for disinfecting drinking water and for treatment of wastewater and effluents. Chlorine is also used in swimming pools to control bacteria and growth of other microorganisms.

Read full Report Description@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/liquid-chlorine-market

Market segmentation based on Type Outlook:

Sodium Hypochlorite

Calcium Hypochlorite

Liquid Chlorine Gas

End-Use Industry Outlook:

Water Treatment

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Others (Pulp & Paper, Oil & Gas, etc.)

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Request a customized copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/5154

Frequently Asked Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the estimated revenue growth rate of the global Liquid Chlorine market over the forecast period?

What are the major factors driving the global market revenue growth?

Which are the leading manufacturers and suppliers in the global Liquid Chlorine market?

Which regional market is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global Liquid Chlorine market over the forecast years?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the market?

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

Browse More Reports

DeNOx Catalyst Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/denox-catalyst-market

Firestop Sealants Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/firestop-sealants-market

Copper Stranded Wire Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/copper-stranded-wire-market

Amino Acid Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/amino-acid-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.