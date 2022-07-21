Connected TV Devices Market 2022-2028: Rapid Adoption Of Different Connected Tv Device Such As Smart Tv & Media Streamer

Reports And Data

The Global Connected Tv Devices Market size was USD 166.33 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a robust CAGR of 7.13% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Connected Tv Market size is expected to reach USD 289.03 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 7.13%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising trend to watch video and series through online platforms, rising disposable income, and advancements in television technology are key factors driving global market revenue growth.

Connected TV devices are gaining traction in recent years as one can stream online content without downloading the data on the device. Increasing adoption of various connected devices like smart TVs, smart TV sticks, or media streamers, and gaming consoles, increasing popularity of Over The Top (OTT) platforms such as Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, along with internet surfing, YouTube and improvements in the standard of living of people are key factors boosting global market revenue growth. In addition, factors such as availability of various connected TV devices and high demand for live streaming and gaming consoles such as Xbox and PlayStation are also supporting market growth.

However, rising threats related to piracy and illegal streaming and high costs of some devices are key restraints expected to hamper market growth going ahead.

Top Companies Operating in the Global Connected TV Devices Market:

• Amazon.com Inc.,

• Samsung Inc.,

• Sony Corporation.,

• Nintendo Inc.,

• LG Inc.,

• Roku Inc.,

• TCL.,

• Hisense.,

• Microsoft Inc.,

• Google LLC.

• Others

Market Segmentation:

Device Type Outlook [Revenue, USD Billion, Volume (in Units), 2018 – 2028]

• Smart TV

• Gaming Consoles

• Media Streamers

o Streaming Box

 DVD/Set Top Box

 Internet Blue Ray Player

o Streaming Stick

 TV Sticks

 Others

Application Outlook [Revenue, USD Billion, Volume (in Units), 2018 – 2028]

• Gaming

• Audio/Video Entertainment

• E-learning

• Others

Price Range Outlook [Revenue, USD Billion, Volume (in Units), 2018 – 2028]

• Mid & Low

• High

Product Type Outlook [Revenue, USD Billion, Volume (in Units), 2018 – 2028]

• Hardware

• Software

Resolution Type Outlook [Revenue, USD Billion, Volume (in Units), 2018 – 2028]

• HD

• UHD

• 4K

End Use Outlook [Revenue, USD Billion, Volume (in Units), 2018 – 2028]

• Residential

• Commercial

Sales Channel Outlook [Revenue, USD Billion, Volume (in Units), 2018 – 2028]

• Offline

• Online

Some key highlights in the report:

• Among the device type, the gaming console segment is expected to account for largest revenue share throughout the forecast period. Extensive utilization of gaming consoles as TV streaming devices and increasing focus of manufacturers to develop unique gaming experiences is fueling segment growth.

• Based on sales channels, the online segment is expected to register highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to availability of various connected TV devices on online platforms at discounted prices.

• Among the application segments, the audio/video entertainment segment is expected to account for significantly higher revenue growth during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of smart TVs, increasing usage of connected TVs devices for watching videos in 4K resolution, and media streamers like TV sticks and DVR or set-top boxes is boosting segment revenue growth.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, Spain, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Takeaways of the Competitive Overview Section:

• Overview of the company profiles of each market player

• Industrial chain analysis of each player

• Revenue share contribution

• Sales network and distribution channels and net profits and losses of each company

• Key business growth strategies undertaken by these players

