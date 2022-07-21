PHILIPPINES, July 21 - Press Release

July 21, 2022 Padilla Resolution Seeks to Consider Federalism, Other Enhancements to 1987 Constitution It is high time to fine-tune the 1987 Constitution - including considering a shift to federalism and a parliamentary government - so it can fulfill its goal of providing Filipinos with a just and humane society. On this note, Senator Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla filed Senate Resolution 6 to review provisions in the Charter that are stumbling blocks to equitable economic growth. "While sovereign Filipino people promulgated the Constitution in order to build a just and humane society, it is unfortunate that after 35 years from its effectivity, we have yet to attain a 'just and humane society,'" he said in his resolution. Padilla lamented that the country's economic growth has been "largely centralized" in Metro Manila and its neighboring regions such as Central Luzon and Calabarzon, which accounted for 57 percent of Gross Domestic Product - compared to 43 percent in the other 14 regions - from 2019 to 2021. On the other hand, he said it is time to study federalism to undertake policy-making and legislative functions "reflective of the concerns of our various geographical regions." He added a federal government will decentralize the concentration of immense government powers from a unitary system, and will provide a long-term response to political and economic inequality, inequitable access to the delivery of goods and services, and undue distribution of government resources. Also, he said a shift to a parliamentary system may provide political stability that would prevent an unconstitutional or divisive way of removing a head of government such as a coup or "mob rule." Padilla likewise pointed out it is time to take a closer look at economic provisions in the Constitution - particularly its restrictions on foreign equity in natural resources, public utilities, build-operate-transfer projects, and equity in mass media, among others. "As it is hereby resolved to direct the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes (the Committee) to review and study the 1987 Constitution for possible revision on the provisions particular to the form, structure, and power of government, economy and patrimony, and for other purposes," Padilla said. Resolusyon ni Robin: Pag-Aralan ang Pederalismo at Iba Pang Pagpapalago sa Saligang Batas Panahon na para repasuhin ang ilang probisyon ating Saligang Batas - kasama na ang pagkaroon ng pederalismo at parliamentary government - para matupad ang layunin nitong bigyan ang Pilipino ng makatarungang lipunan, ayon kay Senador Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla. Ayon kay Padilla, may mga probisyon sa Saligang Batas ay nagiging sagabal sa paglago ng pag-unlad ng ating ekonomiya at kabuhayan. "While sovereign Filipino people promulgated the Constitution in order to build a just and humane society, it is unfortunate that after 35 years from its effectivity, we have yet to attain a 'just and humane society,'" ani Padilla sa kanyang Senate Resolution 6. Ikinalungkot ni Padilla na hindi pantay-pantay ang paglago ng ekonomiya, at nakasentro ito sa iilang rehiyon - 57 porsyento sa Metro Manila, Gitnang Luzon at Calabarzon; at 43 porsyento lang sa ibang rehiyon mula 2019 hanggang 2021. Dagdag ng mambabatas, dapat ding pag-aralan ang pederalismo para mas maayos na matugunan ang alalahanin ng mamamayan sa iba't ibang rehiyon. Iginiit ni Padilla na sa ilalim ng federal form of government, hindi na centralized ang kapangyarihan ng gobyerno - habang sa ilalim ng parliamentary system, magkakaroon ng mapayapang pagtanggal sa pinuno hindi tulad ng kudeta o "mob rule." Samantala, ipinunto ni Padilla na dapat pag-aralan ang economic provisions ng Saligang Batas dahil marami itong restrictions sa foreign equity sa natural resources, public utilities, build-operate-transfer projects, equity sa mass media, at iba pa. "As it is hereby resolved to direct the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes (the Committee) to review and study the 1987 Constitution for possible revision on the provisions particular to the form, structure, and power of government, economy and patrimony, and for other purposes," ani Padilla sa kanyang resolusyon.