European Leadership University Launches The Enabler Technologies Certificate Program For Garanti BBVA

ELU Enabler Technology Certificate Programme

European Leadership University

ELU Has Now Added The BBVA Enabler Technologies Certificate Course In Its Range of Tech Programs

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- European Leadership University launched the BBVA Enabler Technologies Certificate Program, which was intended to bridge the skill gaps and empower aspiring professionals to gain a better understanding and knowledge of the tech world.

“We are pleased to launch the Garanti BBVA Enabler Technology program for interested participants as it will help them in building the right skills they need to drive innovation in their organization,” announced the ELU spokesperson in June 2021. “Garanti BBVA plays a major role in the learning and development of their employees by designing activities and programs to educate professionals.”

Garanti BBVA partnered with ELU as an educational institution to empower their employees in accelerating their business through the emerging technologies such as AI, machine learning, IoT, and blockchain.

ELU is committed to providing this opportunity to professionals to enhance their digital literacy and awareness and to create highly qualified professionals in the workforce.

This BBVA Enabler Technologies Certificate program is a four-month program that trains professionals about the latest technological innovations in the field. The professionals can build a foundation in IoT, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, all the while learning the skills that would allow them to grow and expand their careers.

Testimonial
“I am very grateful and proud to successfully conclude the Enabler Technologies Certificate Program, prepared with the digital content of the world's leading educational institutions such as MIT, Wharton, Columbia and European Leadership University! I had the opportunity to learn and apply the skills of the future with this 4-month program, which opens up new horizons with technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and IOT. I would like to express my endless thanks to my company Garanti BBVA for giving me this opportunity. :)”
- Gizem Kecim
Garanti BBVA Digital Strategy Executive

Ibrahim Isaac
European Leadership University
+31 6 15566068
