Emotn Home Projector Series Review

NEW YORK, USA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emotn projector lineup is consisted of C1 Projector and H1 Projector by far. This writing will introduce these affordable but powerful home projectors. Emotn is a young, energetic expert and innovator specializing in projectors, TV boxes, and Android TV applications.

The Emotn H1 projector body is dark slate blue with gold accents. The overall color scheme and exterior design reflect a retro style. There is a fixed-focus lens on the front. It has a built-in Emotn UI customized based on Android 9.0. It is powered by a Mediatek MT9269 processing chip and has a Mali G31 GPU. It carries 1G RAM and 16GB ROM, ensuring quick computing and stable operation.

The Emotn H1 projector adopts LCD display technology and uses LED light to achieve a brightness of 250ANSI lumens and FHD1080P resolution. Most of the best projector under $500 are LCD projectors, but seldom of them offers native 1080P resolution. It is perfect for projector photography

Emotn C1 uses elegant white as the main color and fluorescent yellow as the embellishment. The bold contrast color makes the projector fashionable, energetic, and lively. The overall color matching is suitable for the young who pursue fashionable and trendy high-tech gadgets.

Emotn C1 has a native resolution of 720P with an image contrast of 5,500:1, projecting a clear image with rich details. The projector is rated at 8,500 lumens, delivering a bright and clear image even under ambient lights, and is rated as one of the best projector under $200. This projector adopts LCD display technology and uses LED as the light source, which has a long lifespan of up to 50,000 hrs. It can project clear images ranging from 50”-120” within a projection distance range of 1-3m.

Emotn C1 can also become a Bluetooth speaker. It has two working modes, Projector Mode and Bluetooth Speaker Mode. It is equipped with a 5W speaker and customized Box, delivering quality sound. The optical machine will be automatically off when entering Bluetooth Speaker Mode, producing no noise and ensuring quiet operation. It supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1, ensuring a stable and quick connection.


