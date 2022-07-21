Incident and Emergency Management Market 2022 Future Trends, Top Players, Growth, Demographics and Forecast to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing occurrence of unpredictable natural disasters and rising criminal activities and insurgency are some factors driving market revenue growth

Incident and Emergency Management Market Size – USD 124.68 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.0%, Market Trends – Rising demand from the North American region” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global incident and emergency management market size is expected to reach USD 226.93 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen. Increasing need for public safety and security systems and rising geographical threats and war-like situations are factors driving market revenue growth. An incident and emergency management system refers to a group of people who have been assigned to share, facilitate, and impart information in a crisis. Rapid divergence in ecological cycle has resulted in unnatural weather changes that have prompted many unexpected occurrences such as tsunamis, cyclones, and earthquakes.

Some of the prominent players operating in the market are:

Honeywell International, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Siemens, NEC Corporation, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Hexagon, Collins Aerospace, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited, Alert Technologies Corporation, The Response Group, and Veoci Inc.

Scope of the Global Incident and Emergency Management Market Report :

The report performs an accurate estimation of the growth prospects of the different market segments by studying the current market scenario, past performance, demand and supply ratio, production, consumption, sales, and revenue generation of the key players in the upcoming years. The market segmentation provides a 360° view of the Incident and Emergency Management Market industry, which turns out to be beneficial for readers interested in this sector.

The report highlights the current impact of COVID-19 on the Incident and Emergency Management Market along with the latest economic scenario and changing dynamics of the market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report estimates the market for Incident and Emergency Management Market according to the impact of COVID-19.

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

In June 2021, Honeywell launched a new service called Honeywell Advanced Monitoring and Incident Response (AMIR) services. This service provides 24/7 Operational Technology (OT), which will deliver cybersecurity detection and rapid response for current and upcoming cyber threats.

The consulting segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2021 owing to continuous improvement in emergency planning services, consulting, and process development services

The first responder tools segment registered a significantly large revenue share in 2021. First responders include medical teams, police and security personnel, and fire departments, which use sophisticated communication devices that can be used during emergencies. High demand for various first responder tools, such as smart glass, smart watches, Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA), Ultra High Frequency (UHF) and Very High Frequency (VHF), and land mobile radios, has boosted revenue growth of this segment.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 owing to rapid adoption of incident and emergency management in developed economies of North America. Countries, such as, the U.S. and Canada, are focusing on innovation obtained from Research & Development (R&D) and technology, which is expected to drive incident and emergency management market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Segments covered in the report:

Emergen Research has segmented the global incident and emergency management market based on f system type, services, communication technology, simulation, vertical, and region:

· System Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Web-based Emergency Management System

Mass Notification Systems

Perimeter Intrusion Detection

Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity

Geospatial

Fire and HAZMAT

Others

· Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Consulting

Emergency Operations Center Design and Integration

Public information services

Training and Education

Support and Maintenance

Others

· Communication Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

First Responder Tools

Satellite-Assisted Equipment

Vehicle-Ready Gateways

Emergency Response Radars

Others

· Simulation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Traffic Simulation Systems

Hazard Propagation Simulation Tools

Incident and Evacuation Simulation Tools

Others

The Global Incident and Emergency Management Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Incident and Emergency Management Market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

