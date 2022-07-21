Image Recognition Market to Tank $86,001 Million by 2025, Claims Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research - Logo

Image recognition technology is the process of identifying and detecting an object or a feature in a digital image or video.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global image recognition market size was valued at $17,911 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $86,001 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.8% from 2018 to 2025. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

The cloud segment captured 55.9% of the total market share in 2017 and would maintain its dominance through the forecast period, owing to increased adoption of cloud in various industry verticals such as media & entertainment, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), and government organizations. The segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 23.3% through 2025. On the other hand, the on-premise segment would grow at a steady pace during the forecast period.

The service segment accounted for the largest share of 47.5% in 2017 and would maintain its lead through 2025, registering the fastest CAGR 23.5% from 2018 to 2025. This is attributed to the growing popularity of media cloud services and increasing demand for managed network security services. The other components discussed in the study are hardware and software.

The object detection technology segment garnered 33% of the total market share in 2017 and is projected to maintain its lion's share through 2025. However, the facial recognition segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 26.1% through the study period, owing to increased usage of the technology in both law enforcement and non-law enforcement applications. Moreover, the technology is widely preferred over other biometric technologies due to its non-contact process and easy deployment (using cameras and existing monitoring devices). The other technologies analyzed in the report include QR/barcode recognition, pattern recognition, and optical character recognition.

The healthcare segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 28.4% during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of image recognition along with growing demand for image recognition in clinical decision support to enhance the efficiency of pathologists, radiologists, and other image-based diagnosticians. However, the retail segment held the largest share of 22.4% in 2017, as increased adoption of image recognition in this industry leads to in-store promotion and increases consumer engagement. On the other hand, the transportation & logistics segment is expected to contribute the largest share of 17.9% through 2025. The report also discusses IT & telecom, BFSI, government, media & entertainment, manufacturing, among other industries.

The leading companies operating in the global image recognition market include IBM Corporation, Imagga Technologies Ltd., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, NEC Corporation, LTU technologies, Catchoom Technologies S.L., and Intel Corporation.

