Detailed comparison of XGIMI Horizon Pro vs Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K vs Dangbei Mars Pro
This article is about the detailed comparison of Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K, XGIMI Horizon Pro, and Dangbei Mars Pro, especially on image and audio performance.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITES STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (All of the comparison results are based on the review and real test of YouTube influencer, The Hook Up.)
Key features
XGIMI Horizon Pro:
Great color richness
Low input lag
Great audio performance
Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K
Pretty high brightness
Advanced image enhancement tech
Rich media resources including Netflix
Dangbei Mars Pro:
Hyper brightness with 4K resolution
Stunning picture quality
Decent sound with low noise
Great detail in dark images
Image performance(Brightnese&Resolution)
As listed on their product pages, the Anker Nebula is at 2,400 ISO lumens, XGIMI Horizon Pro is at 2,200 ANSI lumens, and Dangbei Mars Pro is at 3,200 ANSI lumens. From the real test, under ideal conditions meaning light off in a dark environment, all projection images from the three devices are all perfect. By measurement, the brightness test is fulfiled by projecting an all-white image measuring the brightness at nine different segments and then averaging those measurements and multiplying by the screen size in square meters. Also for intensive test, the measurement is not only the white brightness but also the blacklevels and red, green, blue ,and pink color brightness. The measurement is as follows.
Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K:
Total: 3708 red: 255 green: 1072 blue: 366 pink: 559
XGIMI Horizon Pro:
Total: 3044 red: 143 green: 711 blue: 446 pink: 521
Dangbei Mars Pro:
Total: 4785 red: 253 green: 1161 blue: 565 pink: 724
In terms of brightness, Dangbei Mars Pro wins. As advertised on its product detail page, it does have a very capable brightness.
As for resolution, all these three units adopt 4K resolution, ensuring stunning clear images. Except for stunning 4K resolution, all support HDR10 and HLG to enhance the image quality. Also, they sport 3D effect, allowing you enjoy the immersive viewing at your private space. There are also some little different features and performance about the color and image. By difference in light source, XGIMI Horizon Pro works better in color richness. Thanks to the hyper brightness, Dangbei Mars Pro delivers a perfect dark image. The projected images by Nebula Cosmos 4K seem to be warmer and more natural. While from the real test, the contrast ratio of Dangbei Mars Pro is rated as the highest of 720:1, followed by Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K of 655:1, and XGIMI Horizon Pro of 488:1. All the data are tested out in the same conditions and only used for reference. In conclusion, all three projectors deliver good images with distinguished characteristics. But the perception of light and dark contrast and color is different for each person. Your perference is always the priority.
Sound quality&Noise degree
From what written on their pages, Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K is equipped with 2* 5watt tweeters and 2* 10watt woofers, XGIMI Horizon Pro with 2* 8watt speakers, and Dangbei Mars Pro with 2* 10watt speakers. By playing the same movie clips on these four devices, the sound performance can be shown clearly. Based on the perception of the human ear, the XGIMI Horizon Pro had the cleanest fullest and loudest sound by a pretty significant margin. After that was the nebula laser 4k which had nice full sound but was sometimes difficult to make out vocals when there was a lot of background noise. The Dangbei mars pro had decent bass but lacked high end which made it sound a little bit muffled.
At the same time, the noise degree is measured. From the test, the Nebula laser 4k was in third. Based on the description on their product pages, the noise of XGIMI Horizon Pro is lower than 30dB and Dangbei Mars Pro is lower than 24dB. From the actual feeling, it is true that you can not feel any noise. This has a lot to do with the design of their fans. Dangbei Mars Pro is designed with a 3-channel high-efficiency intelligent cooling system.
To sum up, from the media resources, the Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K would be the best choice. While based on all the test data, Dangbei Mars Pro can be the most cost-effective option.
