Efficacy and Targeted Nutrition to Create New Opportunities in Foliar Fertilizer ; Forecast Revenue US$ 900 Mn | Fact.MR

The global foliar fertilizers market is anticipated to grow with an average growth rate of 4.3% throughout the forecast period. The new report on the market survey of Foliar Fertilizers gives estimations of the Size of Foliar Fertilizers Market and the overall Foliar Fertilizers Market share of key regional segments During Forecast Period.
Extensive rounds of primary and comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged to arrive at various estimations and projections for Sales & Demand of Foliar Fertilizers, its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies.
The latest market research report analyzes Foliar Fertilizers Market demand by Different segments.
Demand for Micronutrients in Foliar Fertilizer Market to Spiral as Arable Land Rapidly Shrinks
The global population is set to surpass ~9.7Bn by 2050. Urbanization and demand for infrastructural developments will shrink the areas of arable land.
The per-capita arable land will decrease from 0.25 per hectare to 0.19 hectare per person between 2010 and 2050.This will further fuel the growth of the foliar fertilizers market throughout the forecast period.
The only viable option will be to increase crop yield by optimizing the use of fertilizers and implementing new techniques to boost crop yield. This is expected to encourage the adoption of foliar fertilizers in the foreseeable future.
Key Takeaways of the Foliar Fertilizers Market:
Nitrogen being the most important nutrient for growth of plants, nitrogenous foliar fertilizer accounts for over 55% of the foliar fertilizers types
Fact.MR opines that micro Ingredients like iron, manganese, boron, zinc etc. are set to grow at a faster rate vis-a-vis other nutrients and create remunerative opportunities worth US$ 138 Mn by the end of 2029
Grains and cereals along with fruits and vegetables are the leading segments among all crops, and are likely to create a collective incremental opportunity of around US$ 2.4 Bn by 2029
According to Fact.MR, adoption of organic formulations has been consistently growing over the past decade, and is projected to surpass nearly US$ 300 Mn by the end of 2029
Mineral foliar fertilizers are dominating the market and are set to continue in the same fashion over the forecast period with a lucrative opportunity worth nearly US$ 2.6 Bn till 2029
APEJ has dominated the foliar fertilizers market and was estimated at around US$ 600 Mn in 2018. China and India are anticipated to drive the APEJ foliar fertilizers market, accounting for nearly 70% of the regional market share.
Fact.MR says that limited applications, phytotoxicity, high costs of foliar fertilizers, along with increased use of fertigation technique are factors that are expected to slow down the growth of the foliar fertilizers market.
Foliar Fertilizers Market: Segmentation
Fact.MR has segmented the foliar fertilizers market on the basis of composition, crop, nature, and region.
Composition
Nitrogen
Phosphorus
Potassium
Micro Ingredients
Crop
Grains & Cereals
Fruits & Vegetables
Oilseeds
Others
Nature
Mineral
Organic
Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
CIS & Russia
Japan
APEJ
MEA
The Market insights of Foliar Fertilizers will improve the revenue impact of businesses in various industries by:
Providing a framework tailored toward understanding the attractiveness quotient of various products/solutions/technologies in the Foliar Fertilizers Market
Guiding stakeholders to identify key problem areas pertaining to their consolidation strategies in the global Foliar Fertilizers market and offers solutions
Assessing the impact of changing regulatory dynamics in the regions in which companies are keen on expanding their footprints
Provides understanding of disruptive technology trends to help businesses make their transitions smoothly
Helping leading companies make strategy recalibrations ahead of their competitors and peers
Offers insights into promising synergies for top players aiming to retain their leadership position in the market & supply side analysis of Foliar Fertilizers market .
The latest industry analysis and survey on Foliar Fertilizers provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories. Insights and outlook on Foliar Fertilizers market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.
This report gives you access to decisive data such as:
Demand of Foliar Fertilizers Market & Growth drivers
Factors limiting Foliar Fertilizers market growth
Current key trends of Foliar Fertilizers Market
Market Size of Foliar Fertilizers and Foliar Fertilizers Sales projections for the coming years
The report also offers key trends of Foliar Fertilizers market and an in-depth analysis of how the projected growth factors will shape the Foliar Fertilizers market dynamics in the coming years of the forecast period.
Moreover, it also gives meaningful as well as actionable insights on the competitive analysis of Foliar Fertilizers Market that are developing the current market scenario and which will be lucrative for the future demand of Foliar Fertilizers Market.
Sustainable Manufacturing to Remain Top Strategy of Prominent Stakeholders
The foliar fertilizers market is well matured, however there is plenty of room for growth due to growing demand for organic products. Major players in the market including Coromandel International Limited, EuroChem Group AG, Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC, Israel Chemicals Ltd., Yara International ASA., Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited.
These companies are focusing on innovative product launches and acquisitions to increase their reach in the global foliar fertilizers market.
For instance, in September 2019, EuroChem Group AG made a multi-year agreement with American Plant Food Corporation for the supply of fertilizers to its blending business.
Furthermore, stringent norms and regulations are compelling the manufacturers to shift towards sustainable manufacturing processes in order to minimize carbon footprints.
For instance, in September 2019, Yara partnered with Lantmannen, a Northern European company to launch a pilot project with a goal to introduce fossil free food chain.
List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Foliar Fertilizers Market are:
To provide decision-makers with credible insights on their competitive landscape, the Foliar Fertilizers Market industry research report includes detailed competitive landscape analysis.
