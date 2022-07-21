Automotive Keyless Entry System Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 13% Through 2026

Automotive Keyless Entry System Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Automotive Keyless Entry System Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the automotive keyless entry system market size is expected to grow from $1.25 billion in 2021 to $1.41 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.78%. The global automotive keyless entry market size is expected to grow to $2.33 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.32%. Rising inclination towards safety and security in vehicles is driving the automotive keyless entry system market growth.

The automotive keyless entry system market consists of sales of automotive keyless entry systems devices by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are used to remotely lock, unlock, and start the engine using radiofrequency signals, which have been widely applied in car engines to start and stop and also doors. It has various benefits for safety standards in autonomous driving platforms.

Global Automotive Keyless Entry System Market Trends

Technologically advanced in-vehicle security systems are seen as an immerging trend in the automotive keyless entry system market. Companies operating in the automotive keyless entry system market are focusing on providing technologically advanced in-vehicle security systems such as a keyless entry system with engine start/off, AC control, and other features. Automobile manufacturers who also provide this system are investing heavily in launching new car models and the new version of old car models with keyless entry technology. This eliminates the need for customers to buy keyless entry systems separately as the system is inbuilt within the vehicle itself.

Global Automotive Keyless Entry System Market Segments

The global automotive keyless entry system market is segmented:

By Product: Passive Keyless Entry Systems, Remote Keyless Entry Systems

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, LCV, HCV

By End-User: Aftermarket, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs)

By Geography: The global automotive keyless entry system market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Automotive Keyless Entry System Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides automotive keyless entry system market overviews, automotive keyless entry system market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global automotive keyless entry system market, automotive keyless entry system market share, automotive keyless entry system industry segmentation and geographies, automotive keyless entry system market players, automotive keyless entry system market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The automotive keyless entry system market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Automotive Keyless Entry System Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Denso Corporation, HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, Alps Alpine Co Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Valeo SA, Microchip Technology Inc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Lear Corporation, Marquardt, Tokai Rika, Atmel Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Hyundai Mobis, Panasonic, Directed Electronics, Voxx International, ARCO Lock and Kiekert.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

