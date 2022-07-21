Nephrologists Market Players Focus On Increasing Practice Efficiency By Incorporating Advanced Techniques

Nephrologists Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

The Business Research Company’s Nephrologists Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies in the nephrologists market are using new techniques to take better care of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). According to the nephrologists market analysis, nephrologists use advanced technologies to enable better care coordination and increase practice efficiency. For example, DaVita Physician Solutions, a US-based company which offers solutions to physicians to meet the challenges they face when caring for patients with complex conditions, introduced the CKD electronic health record (EHR) system, the most widely used and comprehensive health records system, to help improve patient care by transforming the physician information technology (IT) experience. The system was designed to enable better care coordination and increase practice efficiency.

Increasing healthcare expenditure is expected to drive the nephrologists market growth. The growth in healthcare expenditure is aiding governments and organizations to spend more on new diagnostics, safer and better drugs and clinical services, thereby increasing access to nephrologists. According to the National Health Expenditure Projections 2018-2027, national healthcare expenditure is expected to reach nearly $6.0 trillion by 2027 in the USA, growing at an average rate of 5.5% annually from 2018 to 2027. According to the nephrologists industry overview, the rise in healthcare spending contributes to the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The global nephrologists market size is expected to grow from $10.82 billion in 2021 to $15.36 billion in 2026 at a rate of 7.3%. The global nephrologists market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2026 and reach $22.56 billion in 2031.

Major players covered in the global nephrologists industry are Mayo Clinic, Johns Hopkins Hospital, Mount Sinai Hospital, Cleveland Clinic, New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

TBRC’s nephrologists market report is segmented by practice into owner- solo practice, owner- group practice, full-time employed, by population density into higher density of nephrologists, median density of nephrologists, lower density of nephrologists, by application into acute and chronic kidney diseases, diabetes, fluid and electrolyte disorders, glomerulonephritis and glomerular diseases, lupus, hypertension, kidney and pancreas transplantation, kidney-related metabolic disorders, kidney stones, rare and genetic kidney diseases.

Nephrologists Market 2022 – By Practice (Owner- Solo Practice, Owner- Group Practice, Full-Time Employed), By Population (Higher Density of Nephrologists, Median Density of Nephrologists, Lower Density of Nephrologists), By Application (Acute and Chronic Kidney Diseases, Diabetes, Fluid and Electrolyte Disorders, Glomerulonephritis and Glomerular Diseases, Lupus, Hypertension, Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation, Kidney-Related Metabolic Disorders, Kidney Stones, Rare and Genetic Kidney Diseases), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a nephrologists market overview, forecast nephrologists market size and growth for the whole market, nephrologists market segments, geographies, nephrologists market trends, nephrologists market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

