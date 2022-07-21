Liigu mobility will provide its service in 17 languages

List of languages available on Liigu app

TARTU, ESTONIA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liigu OÜ is expanding its service and making it accessible to a wider audience. From the end of July 2022, the Liigu website and mobile app will be available in 17 languages, including Portuguese, Swedish, and Polish. Translations have long been a feature that Liigu has been working on to provide a service that is clear and easy to understand for all users regardless of their main language. Offering contactless car rental in multiple languages ensures that the user has all the tools and information necessary to use the Liigu app independently.

Liigu will provide its service in the following languages: English (GB), English (CA), English (US), Flemish, Dutch, German, French, Italian, Polish, Portuguese (BR), Portuguese (PT), Spanish (MX), Spanish (ES), Norwegian, Finnish, Danish, and Swedish.

Overcoming language barriers while travelling is one of the main challenges the rental industry faces. Customers are expecting companies to be able to communicate in the languages that are comfortable for them. It is important in order to understand the rental process and make informed decisions. Liigu as an international brand operating in the EU, aims to make its service accessible to a diverse audience by providing the service in customers' own language. Liigu started with five languages and now expands to cover almost 20 from across the world. The selection of languages was based on the most popular languages spoken by both locals and tourists in Europe.

Annemari Muru, the CEO of Liigu, highlights the importance of speaking the customers' language: ‘Developing a global reach requires understanding customers' needs and the language they communicate in. After one year of operations and serving almost 1000 customers, we are ready to expand our list of languages so that the customers would feel even more comfortable while travelling with us. Customers expect Liigu mobility services to be smart and easily accessible. Accessibility also means overcoming the language barrier.’

Liigu is an app-based mobility service that connects cars and customers via a mobile phone. It offers a convenient and sustainable alternative to owning a car. Liigu platform makes personal mobility service affordable and hassle-free, whether it is for hours or months. Liigu values real human connection and all customer support service is provided by a dedicated team of people speaking different languages. Communicating in diverse languages makes customers confident that they can understand everything properly and enjoy the contactless car rental.