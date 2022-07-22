Altenew Weekly YouTube Videos Offer Free Tutorials for Paper Crafters of All Levels!

Lydia's Crafty Corner is the very first YouTube card making video series and it's still a fan favorite! Altenew fans have been gushing over Erum's incredible coloring skills - giving birth to the popular Creative Coloring with Erum video series. The Altenew YouTube channel also provides fun, engaging, funny, and interesting feature videos!

From daily blogs to weekly YouTube videos - Altenew has always been a leader in providing crafters with one-of-a-kind paper crafting inspiration and ideas.

I believe my work attracted the Altenew fans because they liked my coloring. I also take pride in sharing easy and quick watercolor techniques, telling them to have fun and not overthink.” — Erum Tasneem, Altenew Card Design Team

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, USA, July 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paper crafting company, Altenew , found a new and innovative way to inspire its customers through free weekly card making videos on its YouTube channel. The videos are designed to inspire and teach beginner to advanced card makers, with each inspirational how-to video showcasing fun card making techniques, unique products, and must-try ideas. This is an excellent opportunity for crafters of all levels to learn new skills and be inspired by the creativity of the Altenew Video Inspiration Team.Each of the seven weekly video series on Altenew’s YouTube channel provides a different kind of card making inspiration and highlights the versatility of Altenew products . In addition, the incredibly talented crafters behind these videos have added their own flair and personality to them - from coloring and layering to combining colors and creating stylish designs.From makeup tutorials to cooking videos to DIY home improvements, YouTube has always been an excellent platform for a cornucopia of inspirational and how-to videos. The inception of Altenew’s YouTube channel back in 2014 has helped the company reach a wider audience and spread creativity - one crafting video at a time.Lydia's Crafty Corner featuring Creative Content Team Leader, Lydia Evans, was the first-ever video series on the Altenew YouTube channel. This card making video series aims to help paper crafters stretch their supplies and use them in unconventional ways while practicing various card making techniques. With her bubbly personality and out-of-the-box card ideas, Lydia was the perfect person to kick off Altenew’s weekly YouTube video series.Who doesn't love coloring? It's a great way to de-stress and relax. Altenew’s not-so-hidden gem, Erum Tasneem, has always been an integral part of the Altenew Card Design Team. Her special video series started thanks to the insistent demand from customers and fans. “I believe my work attracted the Altenew fans because of my use of color and because they liked my coloring. I also take pride in sharing easy and quick watercolor techniques, telling them to have fun and not overthink while doing so,” said Erum fondly. “We have covered some really great tips and tricks along the way! While I share advanced, sped-up coloring sessions, several of my videos focus more on easy watercolor sessions to attract people more towards watercoloring and not be afraid of it! It's just a little paint and water! What are you so scared of?”Creative Coloring with Erum inspires card makers to get out of their comfort zone and simply color away with the exceptional colorist, Erum. “Back when I joined the Altenew Card Design Team, with each project I shared on the blog, there would be at least one comment asking for a video,” Erum commented when asked about the humble beginnings of her video series. “I had no intention of creating videos knowing that I can’t talk or perform when I know I am being recorded. Eventually, after much persuasion and a great pep talk from (Altenew CEO) Nabil Rab, I started to record my short craft sessions to get over the anxiety. It took me 6-8 months to finally create a video.”For most crafters, these videos are equal parts inspiration and entertainment. The incredibly talented Therese Calvird has not just been sparking creativity with her video series Take 2 with Therese. Her sense of humor and lovely personality make her weekly YouTube videos a hit among crafters of all levels. In this video series, she showcases the beauty and versatility of various Altenew products by creating two different cards using either the same product, technique, elements, or colors. She always comes up with such gorgeous and creative projects.One of the most popular requests from Altenew customers is to get new ideas using older Altenew products. Perfect Pairings with Jaycee does just that and more. This YouTube video series aims to inspire crafters to revive their stash or find new favorites in older Altenew releases. In every how-to video, Video Inspiration Team member, Jaycee Gaspar, uses one new Altenew item from the current month’s release and pairs the product with an old Altenew item from the previous month or older. This one-of-a-kind card making video series challenges card makers to reimagine older products and mix and match them with newer ones.Jenny Colacicco’s Stylish Card Making Techniques series aims to help build one’s confidence in their ability to create beautiful and stylish cards. Her card making videos combine style and technique, making them a must-watch for every card maker, regardless of their skill level. As the name suggests, Inspired by a Card with Nathalie takes ideas from previously made cards and transforms them into a whole different paper crafting project - from memory-keeping layouts to DIY home decor. Mixed Media Design Team member Nathalie DeSousa doesn’t just highlight techniques in this YouTube series; she also shares fantastic tips and hacks on design and layout. Rounding up Altenew’s YouTube video series is Terrific Tags with Michelle. In this video series, Michelle Short takes paper crafting to the next level by creating a tag and a card using the same techniques, products, or color palettes. Whether adding dimension or creating interest, Michelle’s projects are indeed one of a kind.Altenew celebrates diversity not just in its product designs but in its team as well. This is highlighted in the unique inspiration and ideas brought by each designer. “I think where I come from (Pakistan), the country's culture is so rich and colorful, literally. Everywhere you see, we have vibrant colors, from florals to various sorts of ethnic patterns, prints, fabric, and even our truck art,” Erum shared. “So all that has influenced my sense of style, and it shows in my projects too. I have a different mindset regarding colors and how they work together. So when I use these colors (in my videos), which are unique and different from how others incorporate them in their work, they take inspiration and start thinking as I do or where I come from. In this way, they can expand their color palette and explore a unique choice of color combinations.”Aside from being a resource for free card making inspiration, this NY-based crafting company’s YouTube channel also has fun and interactive live streams, unboxing of monthly new releases, behind-the-scenes, and special features that will put a smile on anyone’s day. YouTube is one of the many platforms where Altenew continuously provides endless paper crafting inspiration in its effort to help customers craft their life.Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations. ﻿Visit www.altenew.com today and get started on your crafting journey!

Crafting Tutorials, Giveaways, Ideas, & More! One-Stop Resource for All Your Paper Crafting Needs!