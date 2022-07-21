Hydroponics Market Size 2022: Global share, segmentation, Value Analysis and Research Report by 2027

Hydroponics Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Hydroponics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global hydroponics market size reached a value of US$ 10.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 20.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2022-2027. Hydroponics, also called aquaculture, is a method of growing plants without soil. This method replaces the soil with water-based mineral nutrient solutions in aqueous solvents that are inserted around the plant roots. The plant roots are submerged under the solution and checked periodically to ensure the appropriate chemical composition required for growth. The hydroponic process minimizes the risks of diseases caused by soil organisms and helps produce a better yield than similar plants grown in soil.

Hydroponics Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the growing awareness among consumers regarding the adverse effects of pesticides and artificial ripening agents on plant and human health. In line with this, the increasing use of the hydroponic method for indoor farming is significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, rapid technological advancements in hydroponics solutions, such as the use of IoT to enable automatic and remote data collection and monitoring, are also creating a positive outlook for the market.

Report Features Details:

Base Year of the Analysis: 2021

Historical Period: 2016-2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2027

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Breakup by Type:

Aggregate Hydroponic System

Closed System

Open System

Liquid Hydroponic System

Breakup by Crop Type:

Tomato

Lettuce and Leafy Vegetables

Pepper

Cucumber

Microgreens

Others

Breakup by Equipment:

HVAC

LED Grow Light

Irrigation Systems

Material Handling

Control Systems

Others

Breakup by Region:

Middle East and Africa

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

