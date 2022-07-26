Brent Weinmann, President & CEO, Vitakraft Sun Seed, A DotCom Magazine Interview
Brent Weinmann, President & CEO of Vitakraft Sun Seed, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
Brent Weinmann and Vitakraft Sun Seed is home to a family of brands producing premium pet food, treats, bedding, and supplements for small animals. A true worldwide leader.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Brent Weinmann, President & CEO of Vitakraft Sun Seed for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Brent Weinmann joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
ABOUT Vitakraft Sun Seed
Vitakraft Sun Seed is home to a family of brands producing premium pet food, treats, bedding, and supplements for small animals, birds, and other animal companions. Together, our family of brands including Vitakraft®, Sunseed®, Quiko®, and Ginger Ridge® has been creating quality products to help pet owners care for their companions for over 180 years.
As pet parents ourselves, we take our role of helping others to care for their pets seriously. Through experience, research, and innovation, we strive to create safe, nutritional products that promote the health and happiness of pets, and help strengthen the human-animal bond.
Brent Weinmann joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Brent Weinmann discusses the newest offerings of Vitakraft Sun Seed, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Brent Weinmann joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Brent Weinmann was amazing. The success of Vitakraft Sun Seed is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Brent Weinmann on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Vitakraft Sun Seed. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Brent Weinmann who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Brent Weinmann”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
