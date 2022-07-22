Cloudbric, released Free Personal SWG that blocks phishing and smishing

Cloudbric Cryptobric

Added SWG to block phishing and smishing to Personal Digital Asset Management App and incessant Strive for Development and Improvement of security service

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloudbric(CEO, Taejoon Jung), a special cloud security provider, announced that it has released Cryptobric 3.0 with the Secure Web Gateway, SWG, feature protecting the personal from internet web threats.

Cryptobric is a Personal Digital Asset Management App developed by Cloudbric. With the continuous version upgrade, its features have been developed from the simple function checking the risk of the apps related to digital assets to the various ones such as crypto app scan, wallet, and the gift shop accepting token payment. In the version 3.0, phishing and smishing are detected and blocked.

Cryptobric 3.0 provides the features for free that block the access of phishing URLs included in the text message or email on the users’ mobile. This feature is that of the implementation of Secure Web Gateway, SWG, which protects the users from web-based threats in the internet by blocking phishing and smishing. Through this technology, the protection of personal assets becomes further strengthened.

“The implementation of SWG is that of the 1st step for Cloudbric to be able to provide a more advanced security framework to the users.” said Taejoon Jung, and “We are going to continuously strive to develop and improve the services to provide a more applicable security for users.”

Cryptobric Users can participate in app improvement by reporting threat information or phishing URL they have experienced as well as Cloudbric VPN protecting personal IP is available via App Store, Google Play, and the Website of Cloudbric.