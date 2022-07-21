Billium Unveils a Multi-featured Crypto Copy Trading System

Dubai-based cryptocurrency exchange Billium is looks to disrupt the crypto trading space with a new copy trading platform that allows investors to trade cryptocurrencies using other investors' orders

The company which debuted in 2022, aims to transform the way people exchange and trade cryptos. Led by Osman Ozbolat, Billium has recorded steady growth even in the current bear market, and is set on establishing itself as a market leader in the crypto space with innovative spot and margin trading solutions.

With its copy trading offering, Billium aims to become the first truly disruptive cryptocurrency exchange by connecting novice traders with experienced ones, therefore providing a level playing field for all participants.

Using the platform, traders will be able to place, buy, and sell orders directly against each other, and the system automatically executes trades at pre-agreed prices. Users can also create their own customised strategies, and share them with others.

Copy trading is an emerging social trading strategy in the crypto ecosystem, and the Billium platform aims to use it to change the investment market in the same way that cryptocurrency did a decade ago by showing new ways for market participants to succeed.

This strategy is based on mimicking profitable trades and leveraging the skills and intuitions of more experienced crypto traders. As a result, what was once an exclusive gateway for big players and institutional traders will be reduced to a five-minute push-button operation that gives new traders the chance to profit while benefiting from the best security and risk management tools available.

As it stands, turning novice traders and first-timers into profitable traders remains difficult because of high transaction fees, complicated user interfaces, scammers, unnecessary operating procedures and the general complexity of cryptocurrency trading. Billium intends to rectify such frailties plaguing the industry with its revolutionary copy trading service.

Billium supplements its functionalities with sophisticated algorithms and innovative application programming interfaces (APIs) for trading bots. The trading startup also allows investors to trade via these APIs, enabling trade execution without the need to withdraw funds.

Regarding the development of the platform, Billium CEO Osman Ozbolat said:

“Billium is still in the 'Beta' stage of development, but the platform is nevertheless progressing as per its roadmap and the new copy trading service should arrive soon.”

About Billium

Billium is a UAE-based crypto platform with a global reach and trading options that include BTC (Bitcoin), ETH (Ethereum), and USDT (Tether). Billium is also fully compliant with all KYC and AML policies. To improve security even further, the platform employs 2FA via Telegram, in addition to providing a unique and untraceable one-time security code.

