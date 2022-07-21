Data Fabric Industry 2026 | Growth Drivers and Future Outlook | IBM, NetApp, Oracle, Denodo Technologies

Data Fabric Industry

The data fabric market report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and market analysis.

PORTLAND , PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in volume & variety of business data, increase in need for business agility & data accessibility, and growing demand for real-time streaming analytics drive the growth of the global data fabric industry.

On the other hand, lack of awareness associated to data fabric impedes the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, significant data growth in developing regions is expected to create a number of opportunities for the key players in the industry.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global data fabric market was pegged at $812.6 million in 2018 and is estimated to hit $4.54 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 23.8% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Based on type, the disk-based data fabric segment held the major share in 2018, generating three-fifths of the global data fabric market. Growing demand for data fabric solutions among data centers and storage enterprises owing to its ability to integrate and operate in unified environment is expected to drive the growth of the segment in the global market. The in-memory data fabric segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 26.1% throughout the estimated period. This is attributed to its ability to perform parallel computing.

Based on deployment, the on-premise segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the global data fabric market share in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2026. High number of data centers boosts the growth of the segment. At the same time, the cloud segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 26.9% during 2019–2026. Rise in adoption of cloud deployments especially in developing countries fuels the growth of the segment.

Based on geography, North America contributed to more than two-fifths of the global data fabric market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to maintain the lion's share by 2016. North American countries are expected to adopt data fabric solutions at a high rate due to its compatible infrastructure. Simultaneously, the region across Asia-Pacific would register the fastest CAGR of 26.0% during the study period. This is due to due to the presence of high penetration connected devices in the region.

Impact of Covid-19 on Data Fabric Market:

• With adoption of “work-from-home” approach by organizations operating in the IT and other sectors during the lockdown, the demand for data fabric has been increased significantly.

• Many organizations have undergone digital transformation to ensure business continuity and avail data accessibility from anywhere. This augmented the implementation of data fabric technology.

• The healthcare sector has adopted this technology in a rapid pace to carry out remote monitoring and consultation of patients suffering various conditions as hospital and clinic visits have been restricted to extreme cases only.

The leading market players analyzed in the global data fabric market report include Talend, Global IDs., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Splunk Inc., Denodo Technologies, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, NetApp, SAP SE, and Software AG. These market players have adopted different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to reinforce their status in the industry.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

