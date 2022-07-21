Congress urged to reauthorize the US Commission on International Religious Freedom by 90 organizations and individuals

Cover of a USCIRF report on religious freedom issues Rev. Susan Taylor addressing attendees at the 2022 International Religious Freedom Summit in Washington, DC

Turning the tide of global religious persecution depends on the full support of those entities fighting daily for the rights and lives of others.

We believe not only that religious freedom is a God given right but that each individual must exercise their right to stand up for their fellow man to protect them from persecution by governments.” — Rev. Susan Taylor, National Affairs Office of the Church of Scientology