ONE400 Names Jeffrey Kraft President
ONE400 is the leading marketing and innovation agency helping law firms, legal tech companies, and other legal services organizations accelerate growth.
His experience in leading high-performance teams to great outcomes will help ONE400 greatly as we move into the next leg of our journey.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ONE400, the leading marketing, innovation, and product development agency for law firms, legal tech companies, and legal services organizations, is pleased to announce it has named Jeffrey Kraft the company's President effective July 2022.
— Allen Rodriguez, Founder & CEO, ONE400
Allen Rodriguez, Founder, and CEO of ONE400, said, “I feel very fortunate to work alongside Jeffrey. He is a proven leader who understands the legal industry well and can help perpetuate our access to justice mission.” He added, “His experience in leading high-performance teams to great outcomes will help ONE400 greatly as we move into the next leg of our journey.”
Kraft said, “I am delighted to lead such a talented and committed team of legal innovators at ONE400 as they continue to up the bar in providing creative solutions that drive sustained growth for law firm, legal tech, and legal services clients.” He added, “ONE400 will continue to evolve as the leader in innovation for forward-thinking clients in the legal field.”
Previously, Kraft held the role of Director of Business Development for ONE400. Prior to joining ONE400, he was a growth consultant for business-to-business marketing agencies and media companies. In addition, he has held executive positions with some of the nation’s largest multimedia companies and has 15 years of experience building successful marketing and growth strategies for law firms, including as chief executive for a legal marketing agency based in southern California.
About ONE400
ONE400 is the leading marketing agency and innovation consulting company helping law firms, legal tech companies, and other legal services organizations accelerate growth. The company provides marketing services, website development, product development, legal subscription plans, class action plaintiff acquisition, public relations, reputation management, and complete growth and innovation consulting services.
ONE400 has been featured in Forbes, LA Daily News, Law360, and other influential publications as one of the leading innovators in the legal field. ONE400 has also been honored as winner of LegalTech News "Best Marketing Firm”, named a “Top 10 Legal Marketing Agency” for 2022 by Expertise, and was recently recognized for "Best Legal Website Design" for the development of a website for Counsel for Creators.
The company is based in Los Angeles and works with clients in the United States and throughout the world. The company continues to win prestigious awards for innovation and marketing excellence in the legal field.
More information about ONE400 can be found at www.ONE400.com or on the ONE400 LinkedIn page at www.linkedin.com/company/one400.
Jeffrey Kraft
ONE400
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn