Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,169 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,188 in the last 365 days.

Amid Record Heatwaves, Carper Calls for Climate Action on Senate Floor

DELAWARE, July 20 - WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, today spoke on the Senate Floor highlighting the climate-related extreme weather across the globe this week and calling for action.

“Make no mistake — the climate crisis is here,” said Senator Carper. “Instead of doubling down on policies that continue to fail American consumers and the planet, as some of our colleagues have been advocating for today, we should focus our attention on passing legislation that accelerates our transition to a clean energy future and leaves no community behind in the process. It is our ticket to a brighter future — and one without record-breaking heatwaves, high gas prices, and unprecedented devastation.”

Watch Senator Carper’s full remarks here.

You just read:

Amid Record Heatwaves, Carper Calls for Climate Action on Senate Floor

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.