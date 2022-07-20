Amid Record Heatwaves, Carper Calls for Climate Action on Senate Floor

DELAWARE, July 20 - WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, today spoke on the Senate Floor highlighting the climate-related extreme weather across the globe this week and calling for action.

“Make no mistake — the climate crisis is here,” said Senator Carper. “Instead of doubling down on policies that continue to fail American consumers and the planet, as some of our colleagues have been advocating for today, we should focus our attention on passing legislation that accelerates our transition to a clean energy future and leaves no community behind in the process. It is our ticket to a brighter future — and one without record-breaking heatwaves, high gas prices, and unprecedented devastation.”

Watch Senator Carper’s full remarks here.