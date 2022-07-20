Asia Pacific Digital Remittance Market will Grow at a CAGR of 13% by 2032, Reveals Fact.MR

Growing Smartphone And Internet Penetration Across The Globe Are Anticipated To Propel The Personal Segment Growth Over The Forecast Period. Innovative Solutions Are Already Beginning To Change The Landscape Of Remittance Services By Increasing Convenience And Reducing Costs For Senders Of Remittances And Their Families

/EIN News/ -- Seoul, South Korea, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, says that the global digital remittance market would be valued at US$ 18.16 Billion in 2022 and witness a double-digit CAGR, i.e. 13.5% between 2022 and 2032. Fact.MR says that rising number of cross-border transactions coupled with an increasing adoption of the mobile-based payment channels is expected to drive the digital remittance market in the near future.



GSM Association states that in the year 2020 alone, funds close to US$ 12.7 Billion got processed in cross-border remittances via mobile money. The promulgation of digital platform for remittance is anticipated to compel the customers move in the direction of online transactions.

The never-ending chains of hidden charges, mediators, and paperwork in conventional money transfer has been pretty arduous and costly. Digital remittance, on the contrary, has aided customers in enjoying faster and feasible money transfer services.

What Drives the Demand for Digital Remittance in Asia Pacific Countries?

The Asia Pacific regional market is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period. Numerous citizens from the Asia Pacific region send thousands of trillion dollars in remittances yearly to colleagues or business partners and families in foreign countries.

Growth in the adoption of banking and financial services in the region is expected to propel the regional market growth over the forecast period. Economies such as China and India are largely focusing on the adoption of mobile banking, cashless payments, and mobile-based payment solutions, thereby contributing to the regional market growth.

An increase in competition from new entrants, coupled with the growth in customer base, is expected to create growth opportunities for the regional market over the forecast period. A CAGR of 13% is anticipated for digital remittance services across APAC.

Key Segments Covered in the Digital Remittance Industry Survey

By Type



Inward Digital Remittance

Outward Digital Remittance



By Channel



Digital Remittance through Banks

Digital Remittance through Money Transfer Operators Digital Remittance through Online Platforms Digital Remittance through Other Channels



By End Use



Digital Remittance for Migrant Labor Workforce

Personal Digital Remittance Digital Remittance for Small Businesses Digital Remittance for Other End Uses



Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the digital remittance market is shaped by product innovation and strategic mergers & acquisitions. Front Runners are emphasizing capacity enhancements and global footprint expansion to leverage lucrative prospects in developing economies.

In August 2021, WorldRemit Ltd. launched its money transfer services in Malaysia, allowing World Remit users to send money from Malaysia, in addition to 50 other countries, including the U.S. and the U.K., to more than 130 destinations. Based on their location, users can choose from numerous payout methods for the recipient, including payments to mobile wallets, bank deposits, mobile airtime top-up, and cash pick-up.



Key players in the Digital Remittance Market

Azimo Limited

Digital Wallet Corporation

InstaReM Pvt. Ltd.

MoneyGram

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Ria Financial Services Ltd.

TransferGo Ltd.

TransferWise Ltd.

Western Union Holdings Inc.

WorldRemit Ltd.

Key Takeaways from Digital Remittance Market Study

North America holds 27% of the market share.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a CAGR of 13% between 2022 and 2032.

The global digital remittance market was valued at US$ 16 Bn in the year 2021.

The same digital remittance market is likely to be worth US$ 64.43 Bn by the year 2032.

