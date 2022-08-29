Farahi Law Firm Receives 2022 Best Law Firm Award In California
Farahi Law Firm, APC has been named the Best Law Firm for 2022 by the American Institute of Trial Lawyers.
This award is a testament to our commitment to excellence & dedication to our clients. FLF will continue to work hard to provide the best legal services & make a positive difference in our community.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Farahi Law Firm, APC has been named the Best Law Firm for 2022 by the American Institute of Trial Lawyers. This prestigious award is given to firms that demonstrate excellence in litigation, client service, and ethical standards.
— Atty. Justin Farahi
The Farahi Law Firm has a long history of success in personal injury cases and has won some of the largest verdicts and settlements in California. The firm's commitment to justice and its clients has earned it a reputation as one of the best law firms in the country. In addition, through its You Care, We Care Too program, the firm has made notable contributions to underprivileged and underserved communities, including providing no-fee legal services to those in need.
"Farahi Law Firm exemplifies the best qualities and qualifications among premier law firms and trial attorneys in the state. Selection is based on a thorough multi-phase process which includes peer nominations and third-party research," said the American Institute of Trial Lawyers.
Atty. Farahi founded Farahi Law Firm in 2017 with the goal to help the Californian community by allowing the less fortunate to gain access to high-quality medical treatment and the best legal representation after an accident. Law and justice are his passion, and this is why Farahi Law Firm has a "no fees unless we win" policy. As an advocate of justice for all, Atty. Farahi continually contributes to society by giving legal advice to anybody in need, conducting seminars, teaching in law schools, and engaging in charitable causes that uplift the lives of Californians.
"We are honored to be recognized by the American Institute of Trial Lawyers as the best law firm in California," said Farahi Law Firm lead counsel Justin Farahi. "This award is a testament to our commitment to excellence and our dedication to our clients. Our team will continue to work hard to provide the best possible legal services and to make a positive difference in our community."
The American Institute of Trial Lawyers is a national organization of trial lawyers with more than 5,000 members. The organization is dedicated to promoting excellence in advocacy and to preserving the civil jury trial.
The Best Law Firm for 2022 award adds to Farahi Law Firm's growing list of accolades. Atty. Justin Farahi was also awarded Attorney of the Year 2022 by the National Alliance of Attorneys. In 2021, Atty. Farahi was named Lawyer of the Year by the American Institute of Legal Professionals.
Farahi Law Firm, APC
Justin P. Farahi is an award-winning personal injury lawyer in California. Since the foundation of Farahi Law Firm, APC, he has focused on helping the Californian community by allowing the less fortunate to access quality medical treatment and the best legal representation after an accident. The American Law Institute recognizes him as one of the Top 40 under 40 Lawyers in America. He was also awarded as one of the Top 100 Lawyers in the USA, a Super Lawyer Rising Star, and 2022 Attorney of the Year by the National Alliance of Attorneys.
Farahi Law Firm has several offices all over California, including Los Angeles, Santa Clara, Bakersfield, San Pedro, Visalia, Sacramento, Panorama City, Culver City, Chula Vista, Fresno, Lancaster, and Torrance.
