Secretary Blinken’s Call with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Landsbergis discussed our shared commitment to support Ukraine and hold Russia to account for its unjustified war.
