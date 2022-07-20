Public Notice: Public Comment Solicited for DHHL NAHASDA Report

(Kapolei, Oʻahu) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands is seeking public comment on its Fiscal Year 2021-2022 expenditures of the Native Hawaiian Housing Plan (NHHP) and Annual Performance Report (APR) under the Native American Housing Assistance and Self Determination Act (NAHASDA).

Title VIII of NAHASDA requires DHHL, as the sole recipient of Native Hawaiian Housing Block Grant funds, to report annually on activities performed in the past year.

The APR reports on activities as approved by the Annual Housing Plan (AHP). A summary of the expenditures can be reviewed below.

Fiscal Year 2021 – 2022 Expenditures by AHP Activity:

AHP 1. 2021 Capital Improvement Projects: $71,031

AHP 2. Developer Financing: $0

AHP 3. Homeowner Financing: $1,405,175

AHP 4. Home Assistance Program: $561,136

AHP 5. Rental Operating Subsidy: $250,000

AHP 6. Rental Vouchers: $71,416

AHP 7. Emergency Rental and Utilities Assistance Program: $1,516,612

AHP 8. Housing Counseling: $159,849

AHP 9. Homeowner Assistance: $2,875,000

AHP 10. Existing Potable Water Infrastructure Improvements: $154,172

AHP 11: Housing Conversion: 0

AHP 12: Property Acquisition: $18,113

AHP 13: Crime Prevention: 0

Planning and Administration: $256,918

Total: $7,339,442

Current NAHASDA Balance: $13,931,274

Encumbered by Contract: $15,572,670

Available NAHASDA Balance: $0

A copy of the Draft 2022 Annual Performance Report in full is located on the Department’s website: dhhl.hawaii.gov/nahasda/nahasda-publications/.

Public comment is open for 30 days beginning on July 20, 2022, before being finalized and submitted to the United States Office of Housing and Urban Development by August 29, 2022.

All comments should be submitted to DHHL via e-mail to [email protected]. Comments received by the close of business on August 22, 2022, will be taken into consideration when finalizing the APR.

