INC DAO launches itself as a first on- and off-chain global community built for web3 contributors.

INC DAO is a newly established crypto platform that manages assets in a decentralized way. Recently, it has announced the launch of new services where every long-term blockchain project can access cost-effective resources and working methods.

In addition, the objective of INC DAO is to manage valuable assets in a decentralized way so that long-term oriented blockchain projects focusing on web3.0 infrastructure, GameFi, and SocialFi could enjoy cost-effective resources and working methods. Their ecosystem consists of three diverse roles, nine essential components, and four distinct functions.

The roles will be assigned to the INC DAO community members once they attain their respective NFTs. The three roles are as follows:

Nodes: This role is responsible for planning events, managing the community, and other functions for community building.

Mentors: This role is responsible for incubating and supporting projects in the financing, marketing, operation, product designing, etc.

Alumnus: This role determines who passed the Evolution Camp and received the Alumni NFT with a solid web3.0 project with a clear roadmap and execution abilities.

Furthermore, INC DAO will consummate the ecosystem whenever and wherever the web3.0 industry is still growing. The founder of INC DAO has come up with nine components that will be set up to make the ecosystem more complete. These essential nine components make up the foundation for the ecosystem. They are as follows:

Funding Pool,

Hackathon,

Operation Rewards Mechanism,

Modularized Evaluation Mechanism,

Product Design Competition,

Alumni Matching System,

Launchpad,

On-chain Community, and

Off-chain Community

Moreover, the four underpinning functions of the INC DAO are as follows:

Project Evolution Camp: Four-to-eight-week Evolution Camp will be hosted quarterly. Projects who graduate from the Camp will attain alumni status.

Investment Club: Investment Club is for qualified investors to share deals and discuss investment strategies.

Product Design Den: Polish product logic with product managers, UI/UX designers, etc.

Develop Hub: Technology DreamWorks for engineers who would be able to match with ideal teammates and partners to bring ideas to life.

About INC DAO

The INC DAO was launched on June 30th with the first community set up in Palo Alto and will be followed by the issuances of NFTs and DAO governance tokens and the DAO Investment Fund initiation in Q3, 2022. INC DAO plans to set up communities in Singapore, Dubai, and Switzerland by Q1, 2023.

