Photodynamic Therapy Market Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2030

Rising prevalence of cancer & increasing investments in research & development activities for innovative photodynamic therapies in clinical applications

Photodynamic Therapy Industry Trends – Increasing technological innovations for developing novel methods in photodynamic therapy for cancer treatment” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) market size is expected to reach USD 2,385.5 Million at a revenue CAGR of 8.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising prevalence of cancer. It has been estimated that there were over 1.8 million new cancer cases diagnosed in the U.S. in 2020 and over 0.6 million people died owing to cancer in 2020.

Photodynamic therapy finds application for treating specific cancer types to improve life span and quality of life of cancer patients. This therapy is gaining increasing popularity as an essential treatment procedure for certain localized cancers. Various photosensitizing drugs are approved by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treatment of pre-cancers/cancers with Porfimer sodium (Photofrin) and Aminolevulinic acid (ALA or Levulan) being the most widely used.

The report covers the Photodynamic Therapy Market segmentation along with a detailed outline of the Photodynamic Therapy market size with regards to volume and valuation. The report provides comprehensive coverage of the Photodynamic Therapy market scenario for the current period and forecast timeline of 2020-2027.

The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Photodynamic Therapy market.

The Photodynamic Therapy research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

The key companies studied in the report are:

Biofrontera AG, LUMIBIRD, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Modulight Corporation, SUS Advancing Technology Co., Ltd., Theralase Technologies Inc., Galderma Laboratories LP, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Hologic Inc., and Quest PharmaTech Inc., Others

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North American nations closely followed by European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth owing to recent advancements and rising investments in the R&D sector.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Photodynamic Therapy Devices

Photosensitizer Drugs

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Actinic Keratosis

Cancer

Psoriasis

Acne

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Cancer Treatment Centers

Others

