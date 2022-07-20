Submit Release
Travel Advisory: RIDOT to Begin Milling and Paving Route 6 East in Johnston and Providence on July 24

Project to include resurfacing Route 94 in Foster/Glocester and East Road in Tiverton

Starting Sunday night, July 24, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will begin milling and paving a badly deteriorated section of Route 6 East, from the I-295 interchange in Johnston to the Glenbridge Avenue overpass in Providence. The project also includes repaving Route 94 in Foster and Glocester and East Road in Tiverton.

Drivers can expect a rough driving surface as milling operations begin. The work on Route 6 will be done at night, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. when traffic volumes are low, and may require lane closures but at least one lane of travel will remain open. No work will be done on weekends or holidays. It will take about one month to complete.

The $13.5 million project also includes resurfacing Route 94, from Route 101 in Foster to Route 44 in Glocester and East Road from Route 81 to Route 179 in Tiverton. These two roads will be rebuilt using a process called pavement reclamation in which the base of the roadway is reconstructed to provide a long-lasting repair.

Work on East Road is currently scheduled to begin in early August and take approximately three weeks. Work on Route 94 will begin in mid-August and take about two months to complete. Work hours will be from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on both roads and single-lane alternating lane closures are likely.

The entire project, which also includes stormwater improvements, wraps up in early summer 2023.

Route 6 East carries 41,000, vehicles per day. East Road carries about 2,600 vehicles per day and Route 94 carries approximately 1,200 vehicles per day.

This resurfacing project is part of RIDOT's commitment to invest $92 million in paving projects this year, and $492 million over the next five years thanks to the new Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

This resurfacing project is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.

