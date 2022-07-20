Luxury Vegan Fashion Brand SUVERIA Launches New Shimmering Slingbacks

GIA - Blue GIA in a shade of bright yellow with blue and green crystals Double tones of elegant blue with GIA GIA - Yellow

The GIA footwear collection is adorned with crystal embellishments, made from 100% cruelty free materials and available in blue and yellow variations

ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SUVERIA – the vegan and cruelty free luxury lifestyle brand with a mission to provide elegant fashion that is always environmentally conscious – is proud to announce the launch of GIA, its latest footwear collection comprising a pair of two-tone stilettoed slingbacks adorned with eye-catching crystal embellishments.

The GIA collection debuted in Spring and is now available on the SUVERIA website. The closed-toe slingback shoe has an impressive 100mm heel and has a padded insole for extra comfort.

Founder and CEO of the brand, Suveria Mota, is a former Hollywood actress who found her calling in animal activism and cruelty free fashion after watching various documentaries, including Blackfish, that exposed the extent of the harm inflicted by human enterprise.

"Elegance is timeless. It is the simplest card you can play, yet the most effective," commented Mota. “Often vegan footwear has an understated beauty. With GIA, we wanted to create a shoe for the fashion-forward modern woman who shares our commitment to our precious planet.”

About SUVERIA

Founded in 2019, SUVERIA is proud to be the first 100% vegan luxury lifestyle brand. As well as footwear, SUVERIA’s online store offers makeup and accessories sustainably made and packaged in an ethical working environment. The brand ensures its artisans are paid a fair wage above the industry average.

To learn more about SUVERIA and the GIA collection, click here.