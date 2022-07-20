AFGHANISTAN, July 20 - Layne Philipson is a Russia Research Assistant on the Russia/Ukraine portfolio at ISW. She is studying Russian military strategy and the Kremlin's perception of the global order at Georgetown University's Security Studies Program. Layne has a MA in Political Analysis of Russia and Eastern Europe from the University College London, where she specialized in Russian objectives in the Middle East and its information campaigns during the Syrian Civil War. She has also researched Russia's place in Great Power Competition and its foreign policy objectives in the Global South.