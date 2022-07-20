Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,166 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,149 in the last 365 days.

Layne Philipson

AFGHANISTAN, July 20 - Layne Philipson is a Russia Research Assistant on the Russia/Ukraine portfolio at ISW. She is studying Russian military strategy and the Kremlin's perception of the global order at Georgetown University's Security Studies Program. Layne has a MA in Political Analysis of Russia and Eastern Europe from the University College London, where she specialized in Russian objectives in the Middle East and its information campaigns during the Syrian Civil War. She has also researched Russia's place in Great Power Competition and its foreign policy objectives in the Global South.

You just read:

Layne Philipson

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.