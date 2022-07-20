Health PEI celebrates PEI Pride Festival 2022

CANADA, July 20 - July 16 to 22 is Pride Week on Prince Edward Island: a time to celebrate the diversity of gender identity, sexual orientation, and gender expression of Islanders. It’s a celebration with a mission and vision Health PEI supports every day of the year.

Health PEI opened the Gender Affirming Care Clinic in 2020 to provide gender-affirming care to Islanders. With the guidance of the Gender Affirming Care Steering Committee, the clinic provides access to social, psychological, behavioral, and medical interventions to support and affirm an individual’s gender identity when it conflicts with the gender they were assigned at birth.

“The Gender Affirming Care Clinic allows us to increase access to gender-affirming surgery to help Islanders as part of their gender transition,” said Dr. Michael Gardam, CEO of Health PEI. “I’m proud to say PEI is now considered equivalent to other provinces in our approach to accessing gender-affirming surgery.”

Health PEI is committed to creating a safe, inclusive space where everyone feels represented, reflected, and treated with respect and dignity.

Please join us in celebrating the 2SLGBTQIA+ community. Happy PEI PRIDE Festival!

