Scituate Barracks

RHODE ISLAND, July 20 - On July 19, 2022 at 2:07 PM, Troopers arrested Juan Villegas, age 39, of 88 Harold Street, Apartment 2, Providence, RI for a 1) 6th District Court Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear for Arraignment on the original charge of Receiving Stolen Goods originating out of Lincoln Woods Barracks and a 2) 6th District Court Bench Warrant Failure to Appear for Pretrial Conference on the original charge of Domestic Violence- Disorderly originating out of Providence Police Department. The arrest was the result of Capitol Police contacting State Police Headquarters advising Villegas was in their custody at the Department of Motor Vehicles. The subject was transported to State Police Headquarters, processed, and later turned over to the Adult Correctional Facility- Men's Intake Center

Media Contact: Captain David Bassignani, District "A" Commander, Rhode Island State Police, 401-764-5604 or rispdps@risp.gov.