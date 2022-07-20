Wildlife Commission Swears In 15 New Officers

RALEIGH, N.C. (July 20, 2022) — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission Law Enforcement Division swore in 15 new wildlife law enforcement officers at the 58th Basic School graduation ceremony yesterday in West End.

Officers took an oath to enforce criminal laws, including conservation and boating laws, and to faithfully and impartially execute the duties of a North Carolina law enforcement officer. Graduates will now begin six months of on-the-job training under the supervision of a veteran wildlife officer. Upon completion of field training, they will be assigned a permanent duty station within the state.

The roster of new North Carolina Wildlife Law Enforcement Officers includes (in alphabetical order by last name):

Cooper Abernathy, Morganton

Carson Billings, Elkin

Haywood Brantley, Spring Hope

Cole Burch, Sylva

Dern Crilley, Bladenboro

Hunter Gray, Valley City, Ohio

Spencer Hamilton, Sophia

Stephan Hawrysch, Loris, South Carolina

Chance Herron, Troy

Nathan Kreitman, Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Devon McGuire, Boone

Joseph Pepoli, Fitchburg, Massachusetts

Omar Petty, Kings Mountain

Nathaniel Schott, Pylesville, Maryland

Sam Shepperd, Indian Trail

Wildlife law enforcement officer trainees are required to pass an extensive background, psychological and physical screening before entering an intensive accredited academy conducted by the agency’s Law Enforcement Division. This year’s class started their training in January at the N.C. Department of Public Safety Samarcand Training Academy in Jackson Springs, where most of their basic law enforcement training was conducted.

Over seven months, officers completed conservation-specific training on fish and wildlife laws, motorboat accident investigation and protected species. Instruction also covered statutory and investigation procedures, defensive tactics, fish and game laws, and pursuit driving and boating.

More information about wildlife law enforcement and career opportunities is available on the agency’s website and at NCWildlifeOfficerJobs.org.