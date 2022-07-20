NAHQ Honored for Website Redesign

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ®) has been recognized by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) with an EXCEL Award for its website redesign. NAHQ received a silver award in the digital media category for improvements in the quality of its NAHQ.org website design, content, writing and copyediting. The overall user experience and improved use of interactive elements were also named in the judge’s criteria.

“Creating a robust online presence was vital to achieving our mission of preparing a coordinated, competent workforce to lead and advance healthcare quality across the continuum of healthcare,” said Jessica Weglarz, senior director of operations at NAHQ. “Our website visitors need easy access to the education resources and credentialing information that results in better healthcare outcomes for patients. Working together with .orgSource, our team was able to enhance the user experience for our NAHQ members and other healthcare quality and safety professionals visiting our site.”

The award-winning website can be viewed at NAHQ.org.

About SIIA’s EXCEL Awards

Now in their 42nd year, SIIA’s EXCEL Awards is the largest and most prestigious program recognizing excellence and leadership in association media, publishing, marketing and communication. From digital publishing to magazines, newsletters, newspapers, journals, books, and promotional content—the EXCEL Awards encompass every association communication vehicle.

About NAHQ

The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ®) is the only organization dedicated to healthcare quality professionals, defining the standard of excellence for the profession, and equipping professionals and organizations across the continuum of healthcare to meet these standards. NAHQ believes that to reduce variability in healthcare delivery, we must first reduce variability in healthcare quality competencies, so we focus our efforts on healthcare quality competencies and workforce development. NAHQ published the first and only Healthcare Quality Competency Framework and validated it twice in the market. We offer the only accredited certification in healthcare quality, the Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ®), extensive educational programming, networking opportunities and career resources to help healthcare quality professionals enhance their competencies and their value. Learn more at NAHQ.org.