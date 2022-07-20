Diabetes Devices Market Size is projected to reach USD 49.25 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.62%: Straits Research

The global diabetes devices market size was valued at USD 27,662.11 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the valuation of USD 49,253.08 million by 2030. North America and Europe are the two most important markets for Diabetes Devices. With an expected market value of USD 18,943.58 million by 2030, North America is expected to be the largest market for diabetes devices.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global diabetes devices market had a market share of USD 27,662.11 million in 2021, according to the new report of Straits Research. It is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.62% from 2022 to 2030. The global diabetes devices market is expected to grow due to the increasing focus on diabetes care and technological advancements in product innovation. The use of diabetic devices is anticipated to grow due to the growing number of initiatives being conducted by governments and charity groups to raise diabetes awareness.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the WHO Country Office for India, and other partners, for example, have established mDiabetes, a mobile health program. This public health effort aims to raise awareness about diabetes early detection and treatment. Similarly, WHO and IDF collaborate to prevent and control diabetes while also ensuring a high quality of life for individuals worldwide.





For example, the WHO Diabetes Program aims to prevent type 2 diabetes, reduce complications, and improve diabetes patients' quality of life. To increase diabetes prevention and control, NGOs and governments are developing norms and standards, raising knowledge about diabetes prevention, and supporting surveillance. As a result, the growing number of diabetes awareness initiatives is likely to contribute to diabetes diagnosis, hence increasing the usage of diabetic devices.

Technological Innovations and Product Advancements to Drive the Diabetes Devices Market

Demand for these devices is being driven by introducing high-end insulin pumps and pens and technological developments in diabetic devices. Leading manufacturers focus on technological advancements and introduce innovative products to gain a significant market share. Novo Nordisk, for example, launched the NovoPen Echo, a new instrument on the market, in January 2014. This is the first gadget in the United States with memory and half-unit dosing features.

In August 2016, Medtronic introduced the MiniMed 630G system in the United States, an integrated insulin pump with continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technology that delivers better glucose management than multiple injections while avoiding hypoglycemia. As a result, market growth is fueled by technological advances and product improvements.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 49.25 Billion by 2030 CAGR 6.62% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Distribution Channel, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Medtronic,Abbott,Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG,Dexcom Inc.,Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,Sanofi,Novo Nordisk A/S,Insulet Corporation,Ypsomed,Valeritas Inc Key Market Opportunities Untapped Opportunities in Developing Economies Key Market Drivers Growing Focus on Diabetes Care

Technological Innovations and Product Advancements

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak provided a severe barrier to healthcare delivery, with severe consequences for diabetes treatment. The closure of routine outpatient clinics has hampered diabetes treatment, reduced inpatient capacity, personnel shortages, medicine shortages, costly medicine, delayed care-seeking, limited self-care practice, transportation issues, and undiagnosed cases/events.

Diabetes device sales, on the other hand, have risen as a result of consumers' constant monitoring of their diabetes status to avoid infection with the COVID-19 virus, which is particularly sensitive to people with diabetes. The overall diabetic devices market growth was limited during the first phase of the pandemic due to severe supply chain limitations.

For the global diabetic devices market, the post-pandemic period will be critical. Manufacturing operations may impede the recovery process, affecting market dynamics and product prices. Also, other end-user sectors, suppliers, and vendors may be unable to meet customer demand due to limited manufacturing, support operations, labor shortages, and other constraints. Overall, the global diabetes devices market recovery will be difficult.

Key Insights

The Global Diabetes Devices Market was valued at USD 27,662.11 million in 2021 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.62% by 2030.

was valued at USD 27,662.11 million in 2021 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.62% by 2030. By product , the insulin delivery devices segment will likely dominate the market with expected revenue of USD 30,412.19 million by 2030.

, the insulin delivery devices segment will likely dominate the market with expected revenue of USD 30,412.19 million by 2030. By distribution channel , the retail pharmacies segment will likely dominate the market with expected revenue of USD 11,491.59 million by 2030.

the food packaging segment will likely dominate the market with expected revenue of USD 19,845.68 million by 2030. Geographically, the global diabetes devices market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe were the two significant regional markets in 2021.





List of Key Players

Medtronic

Abbott

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

Dexcom Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Sanofi

Novo Nordisk A/S

Insulet Corporation

Ypsomed

Valeritas Inc.





Global Diabetes Devices Market: Segmentation

By Type

Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

Insulin Delivery Devices

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Diabetes Clinics/Centers

Online Pharmacies

Others

By End-Use

Hospitals

Homecare

Diagnostics Centers

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa





Market News

In November 2020 , Novo Nordisk purchased Emisphere Technologies, a drug delivery technology company. Novo Nordisk will acquire a competitive edge in the oral antidiabetic market due to the acquisition.

, Novo Nordisk purchased Emisphere Technologies, a drug delivery technology company. Novo Nordisk will acquire a competitive edge in the oral antidiabetic market due to the acquisition. In November 2020, in Europe and the United States, Eli Lilly committed to commercializing Ypsomed Insulin Pumps with CGM devices.

News Media

United We Stand: How Nations Are Coping with The Pandemic

How Wearable Devices are Changing Healthcare, 21% of People in the US Regularly Wear a smartwatch

Coronavirus Crisis - Impact Of COVID-19 On Healthcare Industry





