CBGB Rock ‘N’ Roll Movie (Country BlueGrass Blues) cranks into an NFT Collection “CBGB CGI” to hit the stage in Mid-July

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- cbgbcgi.com and cbgbnft.com. CBGB is a rocking movie, launched back in 2013, that became a worldwide cult classic and stars Alan Rickman, Ashley Greene, Rupert Grint, Stana Katic, Malin Akerman, Johnny Galecki, Donal Logue, Taylor Hawkins, Mickey Sumner, Justin Bartha, Richard DeKlerk, Kyle Gallner, Estelle Harris, Joel David Moore, and Freddy Rodriguez. The original moviemakers are launching this collection of 21 animated characters as NFTs for the purpose of the Holders being a part of the animated version of the film to be called “CBGB CGI”. This NFT collection is unique in the sense that it is the first movie NFT offering various benefits to their supporters along with a chance to become a part of the movie as well.CBGB CGI is set to launch 12000+ handcrafted artwork NFT’s (by the filmmakers themselves!), of which the first 1000 Holders get to have their actual Band Name/or Dream Band Name included on the storied CBGB walls of the animated club in the movie. At the Super Duper Level, 200 people get a chance to be turned into an animated version of themselves throughout the film (Rock Clubs need extras, why not make them our supporters!). At the Super F**cking Duper Level, CBGB CGI is offering 21 high-resolution exclusive 4K GIFs made at museum quality. The animated feature film is projected to be completed by late 2023 with worldwide rollout in early 2024.The creation of the 12000+ NFTs is complete. The marketplace and website are ready to rock, and they will begin pre-sales in early July with the Reveal Party Launch to blow out the speakers by July 28th. For those who don’t know CBGB: CBGB was a legendary Rock Club, and the birthplace of 50,000 bands and one epically disgusting bathroom. The original CBGB awning is enshrined at the Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio. CBGB launched the careers of some the most influential rockers of all time such as The Police, The Ramones, Blondie, Patti Smith, The Talking Heads, Iggy Pop, Lou Reed and alike. This NFT project is owned by Film CBGB LLC (the same people behind the CBGB film) and the artists behind the NFT art are the film’s director Randall Miller and filmmaker/animator Michael Davis. They plan to release the original 2013 CBGB feature film recreated as a 3D animated feature film, which they are calling CBGB CGI (Country Blue-Grass Blues Computer Generated Imagery). The proceeds of the sale go back to the original owners and talent and will fund the animation team behind the new version.Music fans will be introduced to the music and story of CBGB while creating value for all those who support this new CBGB CGI endeavor. This is not simply a project about a collection of animated characters, but rather it aims to spark "long-term value" and "utility" to its NFT holders, and each of the NFT’s has a smart contract behind it so that each purchase provides the holder ‘utility' through carefully cultivated metadata and rarity.The project offers three tier levels to make participation more engaging: Super Level, Super Duper Level, and for the ultimate hard-core rockers, Super F*cking Duper Level.1. Super LevelThis level lets the holder buy any of the CBGB CGI character tokens out of 11,999 offered. Each of the NFTs are individually and artistically handcrafted by the filmmakers and each one is absolutely unique. The first 1000 Holders get to have their real Band Name / or Dream Band Name (up to them!) on the Wall of the CBGB club in the animated feature film!2. Super Duper LevelThis level offers 200 exclusive tokens. The NFT from any of these will get the holder once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to BE IN THE MOVIE (as an animated version of him/her) along with the Band Name of the holder written on the wall of CBGB in the film. This is a great opportunity for the punk rockers or NFT nerds to become an exclusive part of rock history! The holder of this NFT will also get one of the 200 exclusive Golden Guitar Pick NFT handcrafted character tokens.3. Super F**cking Duper LevelThis level offers 21 VIP, behind the red rope, super-exclusive animated GIFs of the lead characters of the movie. These tokens are one-of-a-kind 4k museum quality! These could be hanging at the Met in New York City! This exclusive club carries bragging rights at a price. The special 21 will also get an opportunity to be animated in the film along with their Band Name on the wall of CBGB. These 21 characters show the stars of the movie: Hilly Kristal played by Alan Rickman; Lisa Kristal played by Ashley Greene; Blondie played by Malin Akerman; Cheetah Chrome played by Rupert Grint, and so on!The minting price varies as per the level:• Super level: 0.5 Eth• Super Duper level: 5 Eth• Super F**cking Duper level: 10 ETHBut remember! Regardless of which Tier, the first 1000 holders will be able to add their Band Name to the illustrious storied walls of CBGB alongside Blondie, The Ramones, The Police, Television, The Dead Boys and so many more!At CBGB CGI the manifesto is pure unadulterated Punk: "At CBGB CGI we believe that storytellers and artists deserve an outlet where they can be valued and supported without having to bow to the machine of big media. So we’re tilting the model on its head and testing a new architecture using NFTs that can connect storytellers directly with their audience and essentially decentralize content production."CBGB CGI also emphasizes that the purpose of the project is to add value to the viewers, the holders, and fans. “We are designing this so that our NFT holders will reap the financial rewards alongside the filmmakers and actors and everyone else. We are all in this together -- if CBGB CGI is a runaway hit, which we firmly believe it will be, the entire community will prosper. And those with a greater piece of it, those NFT holders, will see greater rewards!”There will also be monthly online meetings to connect the NFT partners with the animators and the artists and as when the animated CBGB is complete, the token holders will be the first ones to enjoy the premiere access. "Our intention is to shake things up in pure CBGB fashion. Enough waiting around for some big studio with their bureaucratic pencil pushers to deem us worthy. We are CBGB CGI and we are ready to rock!”About CBGB the feature film ( https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1786751 CBGB is a feature film that follows the story of Hilly Kristal's New York club from its concept as a venue for Country, Bluegrass, and Blues (CBGB) to what ultimately became the birthplace of underground rock 'n roll and punk. CBGB CGI is the next step in the evolution in punk. Through the animation wizardry of filmmaker Michael Davis in partnership with filmmaker Randall Miller, NFT token owners will have the power to transform the original CBGB into a newly animated masterpiece