Gainsight and Ecosystems Partner to Create Value-Based Customer Success Platform
Combined Offering Is Designed to Drive Durable and Predictable Growth in Renewal-Based BusinessesSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gainsight and Ecosystems announce a commercial partnership to offer the first-ever fully integrated value management-customer success platform. Customers using the combined solution can now monitor and direct customer health based on both internal and customer-based inputs simultaneously.
The companies established an initial integration in May 2020 empowering buyers and sellers to compare the value promised in sales with the value actually delivered in customer success. Based on this success, new joint development has deepened the integration of Ecosystems with Gainsight components, including alerts, step-by-step playbooks, and the customer health scoring framework – furthering the ability to use quantified customer value as a proactive driver of customer success actions. The combined solution allows for simultaneous execution of internal customer success plans and external customer-led value reviews in a seamless fashion.
“As a customer of both Ecosystems and Gainsight, I am thrilled by this announcement as both companies take this step towards deeper integration. We believe the combined capabilities of Ecosystems and Gainsight will allow us to efficiently scale value conversations across all of our customers,” said Tammi Warfield, Chief Customer Officer at Delphix.
"One thing is for sure; the customer success world and value management world are coming together more than ever. At Gainsight, we want to partner only with companies who share our values and help customers realize mind-blowing new outcomes in customer success, product experience, community, and durable, long-term growth. Ecosystems was the logical choice,” says Nick Mehta, CEO of Gainsight.
“This strategic partnership with Gainsight will help all companies drive net recurring revenue with efficiency and scale,” says Chad Quinn, Co-Founder and CEO of Ecosystems. "When we combine the best-in-class customer success platform with the best-in-class value management system, we get 1 + 1 =3, where the biggest winner is the customer.”
About Gainsight:
Gainsight’s innovative platform helps companies of all sizes and industries drive durable growth through customer-led and product-led strategies. It offers a powerful set of customer success, product experience, and community engagement solutions that together enable businesses to scale efficiently, create alignment, and put the customer at the heart of innovation. With Gainsight, it’s never been easier to drive acquisition, increase product adoption, prevent churn, and grow with renewals and expansion. Learn how leading companies such as GE Digital, SAP Concur, and Box use Gainsight at www.gainsight.com
About Ecosystems:
Ecosystems is the leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for collaborative customer value management. From sales to customer success, providers leverage Ecosystems to quantify and align with customers on the business value being delivered. Through AI-driven analytics and integrations like Gainsight, Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, and HubSpot, individual value conversations are transformed into centralized cloud assets for improved decisions throughout the organization. Learn how leading companies such as Gainsight, Google Cloud, Palo Alto Networks, and ServiceNow use Ecosystems at https://ecosystems.us/.
