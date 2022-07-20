Bipolarism: Stories, Lessons, and the Key to Understanding
Author George Davis Writes His Masterpiece “Bipolar Heaven and Hell”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many relationships between friends and families have been torn apart because of illnesses. COVID, included. Across the world, illnesses have controlled many lives adversely and have crushed relationships. While there are illnesses that can easily be detected, mental illness, on the other hand, is one that is hard to determine as it comes in many different forms.
Understanding bipolarism and keeping relationships intact despite the condition are the goals of rising author George Davis who has been diagnosed with the same illness.
Through his book “Bipolar Heaven and Hell,” you will be taken to an amazing journey through the lense of a bipolar person which magnifies the struggles of bipolar illness, leading to important lessons to overcome situations of people living with this condition.
“It is my sincere hope that these types of people may read this book and recognize some of the symptoms and gain a better understanding of what is happening,” Davis says. According to Davis, when you have dealt with bipolar for this long, you are able to see the symptoms and recognize them in everyday people.
George “Many Waters” Davis is a Vietnam Veteran. Davis was diagnosed with the condition during his 20s. He is a retired tugboat captain and lives in the country with his wife of 41 years. He started the Red Clay Band in which he plays the guitar and harmonica. George created The Awakening Christian Circle (TACC), a weekly men's group.
As Davis continues to inspire and teach many individuals, he seeks to have a better understanding of bipolar disorder worldwide, leading to a world of understanding and improved personal management of this illness.
Grab your copy of “Bipolar Heaven and Hell” through Amazon and other digital bookstore platforms.
