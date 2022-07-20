Life with Bipolarism: Lessons in a New Masterpiece
Author George Davis Writes His Life Story and the Lesson it TeachesTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bipolar people are often misjudged by those who do not know its nature. It cannot be overemphasized that bipolarism, just like any mental illness, requires not only psychiatric intervention but also family support.
This is what George Davis’ book entitled “Bipolar Heaven and Hell” explores in a story he narrates through the lens of his 50 years of struggle and management of the said illness.
Davis highlights the importance of discovering the early signs of bipolarism, and how to manage expectations of people who have family members suffering from the illness. Keeping relationships intact despite the condition is also the goal of Davis who managed to tell the story of his 50-year journey with bipolarism in a 52-page book.
“It is my sincere hope that these types of people may read this book and recognize some of the symptoms and gain a better understanding of what is happening,” Davis says. He continues that in his experience, when you have dealt with bipolar for that long, you are able to see the symptoms and recognize them in everyday people.
George Many Waters Davis is a Vietnam Veteran. Davis was diagnosed with the condition during his 20s. He is a retired tugboat captain and lives in the country with his wife of 41 years. He started the Red Clay Band in which he plays the guitar and harmonica. George created The Awakening Christian Circle (TACC), a weekly men's group.
As Davis continues to inspire and teach many individuals, he seeks to have a better understanding of bipolar disorder worldwide, leading to a world of understanding and improved personal management of this illness.
Grab your copy of “Bipolar Heaven and Hell” through Amazon and other digital bookstore platforms.
