Author Teaches Lessons from Own Bipolar Disorder
Author George Davis Talks About Personal Experiences in “Bipolar Heaven and Hell”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In life, we go through “hells” we cannot avoid. But no matter how painful it is, we end up with so much strength and power to overcome. While we are all blessed to overcome these obstacles, only some have the ability to inspire other people through their re-telling of their personal hell.
An inspiring true story of his own heaven and hell that seeks to understand the illness, and a lesson for the generations is what the book “Bipolar Heaven and Hell” is all about.
Written by rising author George Davis who is diagnosed with the condition, this book will give us a peek of the struggles of bipolar illness, and brings out some important tips to overcome situations of people living with this condition. The book also hopes to reach those people who have friends and family who have this condition but struggle to understand them.
“It is my sincere hope that these types of people may read this book and recognize some of the symptoms and gain a better understanding of what is happening,” Davis says. According to Davis, when you have dealt with bipolar for this long, you are able to see the symptoms and recognize them in everyday people.
It has been 50 years since Davis experienced his first bipolar episode. Back in 1972, Davis was part of an infantry unit deployed in Vietnam. At that time, he had no idea what was transpiring. Three years later, Davis ended up in a mental institution.
As Davis continues to inspire and teach many individuals, he seeks to have a better understanding of bipolar disorder worldwide, leading to a world of understanding and better management of this illness.
Grab your copy of “Bipolar Heaven and Hell” through Amazon and other digital bookstore platforms.
