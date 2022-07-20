Bipolar Disorder Leads to a Book that Inspires
George Davis Writes a Brilliant Guide for Better Bipolar UnderstandingTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Understanding people with bipolar disorder might be too difficult for many. For some who are not educated about the nature of bipolarity and its signs, they find it hard to determine for their own, or for their family members how they should deal with this disorder.
Shedding light on the dark sides of bipolarity is the ultimate goal of Author George “Many Waters” Davis in his book “Bipolar Heaven and Hell”. Davis will take you on a journey that he personally spent with in the last forty years that magnified his strength throughout a long and personal struggle with this disorder.
“It is my sincere hope that these types of people may read this book and recognize some of the symptoms and gain a better understanding of what is happening,” Davis says. According to Davis, when you have dealt with bipolar for this long, you are able to see the symptoms and recognize them in everyday people.
It has been 50 years since Davis experienced his first bipolar episode. Back in 1972, Davis was part of an infantry battalion deployed in Vietnam. At that time, he had no idea what was transpiring. Three years later Davis ended up in a mental institution. Three years following that, he was confined to another mental institution.
Finally, in 1978, Davis was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. “I have also learned that bipolar is not just an individual disorder. It is a family disorder that affects not only close family members and everyone the individual comes in contact with,” Davis says.
As Davis continues to inspire and teach many individuals, he seeks to have a better understanding of bipolar disorder worldwide, leading to better relationships among families and friends.
Grab your copy of “Bipolar Heaven and Hell” through Amazon and other digital bookstores.
