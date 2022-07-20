The immunohistochemistry market is anticipated to grow due to the rise in cases of chronic and infectious diseases such as cancer, and herpes virus infection, among others, and the rising implementation of automation and machine learning concepts in the field of IHC are the factors expected to spur the immunohistochemistry market in the upcoming years.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Immunohistochemistry Market to Surge at a CAGR of 7.64% by 2027 | DelveInsight

The immunohistochemistry market is anticipated to grow due to the rise in cases of chronic and infectious diseases such as cancer, and herpes virus infection, among others, and the rising implementation of automation and machine learning concepts in the field of IHC are the factors expected to spur the immunohistochemistry market in the upcoming years.

DelveInsight's Immunohistochemistry Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, forthcoming device innovation, individual leading companies’ market shares, challenges, immunohistochemistry market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key immunohistochemistry companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Immunohistochemistry Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, North America is anticipated to dominate the global immunohistochemistry market during the forecast period.

Leading immunohistochemistry companies such as Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Bio-Techne., Genemed Biotechnologies, Inc., Abcam plc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio SB, Inc., BioGenex., Biocare Medical, LLC., Diagnostic BioSystems Inc., ROCKLAND IMMUNOCHEMICALS, INC., Elabscience Biotechnology Inc., Sakura Finetek USA, Inc., CANDOR Bioscience GmbH, NeoGenomics Laboratories , and several others are currently dominating the immunohistochemistry market.

, and several others are currently dominating the immunohistochemistry market. On July 20, 2021, Agilent Technologies Inc.’s PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx assay was labeled for expanded use in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in the European Union.

PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx assay was labeled for expanded use in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in the European Union. On April 23, 2021, Roche received FDA approval for the VENTANA MMR RxDx Panel, the first immunohistochemistry predictive test in endometrial cancer for treatment with the anti-PD1 immunotherapy JEMPERLI (dostarlimab-gxly).

received FDA approval for the VENTANA MMR RxDx Panel, the first immunohistochemistry predictive test in endometrial cancer for treatment with the anti-PD1 immunotherapy JEMPERLI (dostarlimab-gxly). Thus, owing to such developments in the market, rapid growth will be observed in the immunohistochemistry market during the forecast period.

To read more about the latest highlights related to immunohistochemistry, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Immunohistochemistry Market Report

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

Immunohistochemistry (IHC) is a technique that combines anatomical, immunological and biochemical techniques to image discrete components in tissues by using appropriately-labeled antibodies to bind specifically to their target antigens in situ. Immunohistochemistry is an important application of monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies to determine the tissue distribution of an antigen of interest in health and disease. IHC is widely used for the diagnosis of cancers; specific tumor antigens are expressed de novo or up-regulated in certain cancers.

One of the noteworthy factors raising the demand for immunohistochemistry techniques is the surge in various infectious diseases among the population across the globe. This is because the IHC technique uses specific antibodies to viral, bacterial, fungal, and parasitic antigens to detect and identify the causative agents in many infectious diseases.

Immunohistochemistry Market Insights

Geographically, the global immunohistochemistry market is studied in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share, North America currently leads the global market and is projected to hold its immunohistochemistry market position during the study period. This domination is owing to the surge in the new cancer cases in the region.

In addition, the approval of various IHC products as companion diagnostic for cancer in the region would also raise the immunohistochemistry market in the upcoming years.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the immunohistochemistry market, get a snapshot of the Immunohistochemistry Market Trends





Immunohistochemistry Market Dynamics

The global immunohistochemistry market is anticipated to witness considerable growth owing to the rise in approval and launch of various technologically advanced IHC products. Also, the increase in research and development activities and advancements in IHC protocols have boosted its demand to a significant level in disease diagnosis.

However, certain factors such as the risk of false-positive results and the high cost of the instruments are likely to impede the immunohistochemistry market growth.

Additionally, the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down the immunohistochemistry market. This is due to the temporary halt in manufacturing facilities, reduction in the screening process of various diseases such as cancer, and others due to the imposition of lockdown restrictions across the globe. However, the pandemic has also provided opportunities for IHC product manufacturers as they have undertaken initiatives to overcome the challenges posed by this pandemic and shifted their business focus by introducing IHC products for COVID-19 research. For instance, Bio SB, a US-based company, has developed and manufactured the CoV-2 recombinant proteins and peptides needed to generate antibodies to identify the virus, receptors, and ILs by Immunohistochemistry and Immunofluorescence on FFPE biopsies.

Get a sneak peek at the immunohistochemistry market dynamics @ Immunohistochemistry Market Dynamics Analysis

Scope of the Immunohistochemistry Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2019–2027

2019–2027 Market Segmentation By Product Type: Instruments, Reagents & Kits, Services

Instruments, Reagents & Kits, Services Market Segmentation By Application: Diagnostic, Research, Others

Diagnostic, Research, Others Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic & Research Institutes, Others

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic & Research Institutes, Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Key Immunohistochemistry Companies: Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Bio-Techne., Genemed Biotechnologies, Inc., Abcam plc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio SB, Inc., BioGenex., Biocare Medical, LLC., Diagnostic BioSystems Inc., ROCKLAND IMMUNOCHEMICALS, INC., Elabscience Biotechnology Inc., Sakura Finetek USA, Inc., CANDOR Bioscience GmbH, NeoGenomics Laboratories, among others

Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Bio-Techne., Genemed Biotechnologies, Inc., Abcam plc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio SB, Inc., BioGenex., Biocare Medical, LLC., Diagnostic BioSystems Inc., ROCKLAND IMMUNOCHEMICALS, INC., Elabscience Biotechnology Inc., Sakura Finetek USA, Inc., CANDOR Bioscience GmbH, NeoGenomics Laboratories, among others Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

DelveInsight Analysis: The immunohistochemistry market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.64% to reach about USD 3.98 billion by 2027.

Which MedTech key players in the immunohistochemistry market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Immunohistochemistry Companies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Immunohistochemistry Market 7 Immunohistochemistry Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Immunohistochemistry Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing the immunohistochemistry market by 2027? Click to get a snapshot of the Immunohistochemistry Test

Related Reports

Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Infections Pipeline

Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Infections Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key nontuberculous mycobacteria infections companies including RedHill Biopharma, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Spero Therapeutics, among others.

Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Infections Market

Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Infections Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key nontuberculous mycobacteria infections companies including MannKind Corporation, Spero Therapeutics, Shionogi, Crestone, among others.

Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Infections Epidemiology Forecast

Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Infections Epidemiology Forecast to 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted nontuberculous mycobacteria infections epidemiology in the 7MM.

Community-acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Pipeline

Community-acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key community-acquired bacterial pneumonia companies including Allergan, Eagle Pharmaceutical Inc, Combioxin SA, Takeda, among others.

Community-acquired Pneumonia Pipeline

Community-acquired Pneumonia Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key community-acquired pneumonia companies including Nabriva Therapeutics, Melinta Therapeutics, Wakunaga Pharmaceutical, among others.

Parainfluenza Virus Infection Pipeline

Parainfluenza Virus Infection Pipeline Insights, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key parainfluenza virus infection companies, including Novartis, Pfizer, Brazion Therapeutics, Ansun Biopharma, AlloVir, Merck & Co., Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, and others.

Other Trending Reports

Persistent Depressive Disorder Market | Gene Therapy for Ocular Rare Disease Market | Congestive Heart Failure Market | CRISPR Therapies Pipeline | Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumors Market | India Healthcare Outlook Report | Psychosis Market | Dental Lasers Market | Primary Immune Deficiency Market I Dyslipidemia Market | Lateral Epicondylitis Disease Market | Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market | Metrorrhagia Market | Global Messenger RNA-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Market | Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market | US Healthcare Outlook Report | Mucinous Cystic Neoplasms Market | Hot Flashes Market | Varicose Veins - Market | Hemostats Market | Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market | Breast Pumps Market | Physiotherapy Equipment Market | Trastuzumab Biosimilars Insight | Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market | Retinoblastoma Market | Venous Stenosis Market | Tumor Ablation Market | Substance Abuse Market | Insulin Glargine Biosimilar Insight | Interspinous Spacers Market | Anti-hypertension Market

Latest Healthcare Blogs

Seizure Alert Monitoring Devices Market Landscape

Genital Warts Treatment Market

Vaccines Market Outlook

Top Cardiac Devices For Heart Disease Prevention

Burn Treatment Landscape

Chlamydia Treatment

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 https://www.delveinsight.com/medical-devices