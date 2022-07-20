Smart Gloves Market Size, Landscape, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook, Current and Future Growth to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Smart Gloves are primarily used as fitness trackers for monitor health issues or as a fashion statement.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Smart Glove Market is mainly driven by the extensive advancement of technology and increasing the wearables’ convenience and compatibility. Large-scale use of accelerometers, flex sensors, Bluetooth chips, and microcontrollers are adding traction to the growth of the market. Moreover, the approval of smart gloves for tracking hydration levels of body, conversion of hand gestures into speeches, and real-time monitoring of the heartbeats, by the healthcare sector has propelled the growth of the market. The market is expected to gain traction over the projected period due to its growing inclination towards a healthy lifestyle.

Additionally, the soaring demand for smart gloves by the visually-challenged, hearing-impaired, and speech-impaired individuals across the globe, majorly due to their ability to recognize gestures, drives the growth of the market. These smart gloves use motion-tracking technology to convert sign language into speech. The translated data can then be exchanged across various platforms through Bluetooth.

Extensive usage of these devices in industrial verticals such as robotics and virtual reality is also propelling the market’s growth. Smart gloves’ technology provides better control over virtual and robotic hands through a feedback loop that returns the tactile sensations to the user. This adds to the increasing application of smart gloves in gaming verticals such as AR and non-VR games.

However, the high cost of smart gloves, technical errors, and unawareness of these devices’ benefits are restraining the industry’s growth. However, their technological capabilities are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities in the forecast timeline.

The key players operating in the Smart Glove Market are:

Apple, Inc.

Maze Exclusive

HaptX

NEOFECT

Vandrico Solutions Inc.

Seekas Technology Co. Ltd.

Lab Brothers LLC

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Workaround GmbH

Flint Rehab

Others

Smart Glove Market Segmentation:

Usage

Media and Connected Device

Fitness Tracker

Specific Health Issue Monitoring Device

Others

End-user Industry

Healthcare

Fitness

Industrial

Others

The report further studies the impact of the different market factors on the Smart Glove Market across various market segments and key geographical regions.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

