Bioinformatics Services Market Reports Comparison Only at Douglas Insights

The increasing application of bioinformatics in multiple industries due to the rising demand for integrated data and the advancements in drug discovery and development are identified as the key drivers of growth during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Isle of Man UK, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Insights has introduced a research reports comparison tool for Bioinformatics Services Market. The latest addition to the world’s first comparison engine by Douglas Insights, the tool provides access to all the digital market reports on bioinformatics services market trends, size, and growth patterns, allowing users to find the latest best-rated, most comprehensive, relevant, and low-priced publications. The tool allows for comparing up to three market reports at a time. The key metrics it uses for comparison include Publisher Rating, Table of Contents, Number of Pages, and Price.

Available for use to everyone, from students and researchers to industry professionals, entrepreneurs, leaders, and decision-makers, Douglas Insights uses an advanced search engine that can access both publically available and confidential research reports on the bioinformatics services market.

The global bioinformatics services industry has displayed significant growth lately and is projected to display similar trends in the coming years. The global bioinformatics services market was valued at $16.99 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $57.94 billion by 2027, growing at a whopping CAGR of 22.68%.

However, the shortage of skilled personnel could be a potential obstacle that could hamper the market growth in certain areas. The increasing availability of free bioinformatics tools is another hurdle in the bioinformatics services market. While these tools support the growth of the bioinformatics industry and encourage the adoption of these advanced tools, it will hamper growth in the bioinformatics services market.

Bioinformatics services have always been vital to scientific research. But the COVID-19 outbreak put them to the real test and propelled the market growth.

Bioinformatics refers to the application of computational tools and methods to capture, organise, interpret, and analyse biological data. It’s an interdisciplinary approach that includes biology, computer science (information technology), mathematics, and physics. It is used in several industries, including biology research, biomedical imaging, drug development, genomics, forensics, healthcare, agriculture, and food and beverages, to improve supply chain processes and the quality of products. The increasing implementation of bioinformatics services by businesses across multiple industries is projected to create new income streams for market players, which will further increase their adoption and lead to more market growth.

