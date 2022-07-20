Anglo American and ArcelorMittal Among Leading Mining Companies Associated with Hydrogen Theme | GlobalData Plc

The use of hydrogen as a fuel would allow mining companies to further reduce their greenhouse gas emissions

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hydrogen in Mining – Thematic Research report offered by GlobalData Plc provides an overview of hydrogen production and transportation, as well as hydrogen application technologies in the mining industry. It also provides detailed information on technological, macroeconomic, and regulatory developments, demand analysis, capacity outlook, production cost by technology, mergers and acquisitions, and value chain.



Hydrogen technology is now reaping the benefits of unprecedented political and business momentum, with many strategies, policies, and hydrogen projects worldwide expanding swiftly. In the mining sector hydrogen is forming part of many miners decarbonization pathways, either as carbon-free fuel to displace diesel in heavy equipment, such as haul trucks and trains, or to generate electricity to power processing plants, with testing already underway and the potential for it to be used more widely before the end of the decade.

Key Trends Impacting the Hydrogen Theme

Technology Trend: Hydrogen produced using renewable electricity, attained via an electrolyzer, could enable the integration of large volumes of variable renewable energy (also called intermittent renewable energy sources) such as wind and solar PV into the energy system. Electrolyzers can enable the integration of variable renewable energy into the electric power systems, as their electricity consumption can be modified to follow solar PV and wind power generation, wherein hydrogen serves as a source of energy storage for renewable electricity. They provide a flexible load and offer grid balancing services such as ramping up or down frequency regulation, whilst functioning at optimal capacity to meet hydrogen demand from industry along with the transportation sector or for injecting into the natural gas grid.

Macroeconomic Trend: Hydrogen technology can enhance the growth potential of renewable electricity considerably and widen the reach of renewable energy solutions. For instance, in industry, electrolyzers can offer flexibility to the grid from the demand side. Flexibility refers to the capability of the energy system to balance out supply and demand during all times. With rising shares from renewable energy sources, the production of hydrogen gas is anticipated to serve as a cost-competitive option to utilize surplus variable renewable energy and cater to the longer-term flexibility requirements of the energy system or other integrated sectors of power demand.

Regulatory Trend: Hydrogen offers a potential solution to many countries for restructuring their future energy demand as well as decarbonization bids. Some of the major economies in the world have begun to address this potential by forming energy strategies outlining the hydrogen economy in their respective countries. The plans to realize a hydrogen economy encompass production methods, storage and distribution systems, development of potential sectors that would utilize hydrogen fuel, necessary investment plans, and supporting regulatory framework.

Hydrogen Value Chains

Energy Source: Hydrogen is produced from natural gas, coal, and water. Hydrogen can be produced from energy sources such as nuclear and renewable sources such as wind, solar, and biomass. The major process used to produce hydrogen from natural gas is called steam methane reforming. Similarly, the process of converting coal into hydrogen is called coal gasification. The third major method for hydrogen production involves the electrolysis of water molecules.

Production: SMR is the most widely used process to produce blue hydrogen. Industrial gas suppliers such as Linde and Air Liquide lead in this regard, followed by refiners and petrochemical players such as Equinor and Nutrien, among others. The most disruptive presence in the hydrogen production segment is green hydrogen producers, which include leading power generation companies such as Iberdrola and Uniper.

Transportation, Storage, and Distribution: Hydrogen is transported through pipelines, over road in compressed gas cylinders or cryogenic liquid tanker trucks, or via rail or barge, among other ways. Hydrogen used for portable or stationary energy applications can be transported via trucks to a storage site in cylinders or cartridges. Hydrogen is stored as physical-based (compressed gas, cold/cryo compressed, liquid H2) or material-based (absorbent, liquid organic, interstitial hydride, complex hydride, chemical hydrogen). It can be stored in bulk tanks, solid materials, salt caverns, depleted gas reservoirs, and aquifers.

End use: Today, hydrogen is largely used as a feedstock for industrial processing, in the production of ammonia for fertilizers (around 50%), in refining (35%), and in food, electronics, glass, and metal industries. Now, with global leaders in the energy industry in search of solutions that help to achieve decarbonization or enhance energy security, the use of hydrogen as an energy vector is gathering momentum.

Leading Companies in the Hydrogen Theme

Alaka’i Technologies

Air Liquide

Air Products & Chemicals

Alstom

Ballard Power Systems

Bloom Energy

CMB

Daimler

HES Energy Systems

Hyundai Motor Company

Others



Leading Mining Companies in the Hydrogen Theme

Anglo American

ArcelorMittal

Australian Vanadium

BHP

Fortescue Metals Group

Glencore

Ivanhoe Mines

Macarthur Minerals

Province Resource

Rio Tinto

Reasons to Buy

To gain an understanding of the hydrogen in mining industry and relevant driving factors

To understand hydrogen technology and trends

To identify key mining players in the hydrogen industry

To gain an understanding on the hydrogen value chain

Market Report Overview

FAQs

What are the key technology trends impacting the hydrogen theme?

The key technology trends impacting the hydrogen theme are electrolyzers - first step towards clean hydrogen production, hydrogen energy storage, renewable technology improvements, growing carbon capture and storage (CCS) deployment, and waste to hydrogen tech.

What are the key macroeconomic trends impacting the hydrogen theme?

The key macroeconomic trends impacting the hydrogen theme are hydrogen cost - a barrier, focusing on costs across the transportation sector, increased flexibility, and hydrogen import-export partnerships on the rise.

What is the key regulatory trend impacting the hydrogen theme?

The key regulatory trend impacting the hydrogen theme is hydrogen adoption strategies across different countries.

What are the different value chains of the hydrogen theme?

The value chains of the hydrogen theme can be divided into four segments: energy source, production, transportation, storage and distribution, and end use.

Which are the leading companies associated with the hydrogen theme?

Some of the leading companies in the Hydrogen in mining market are Alaka’i Technologies, Air Liquide, Air Products & Chemicals, Alstom, Ballard Power Systems, Bloom Energy, CMB, Daimler, HES Energy Systems, and Hyundai Motor Company among others.

Which are the leading mining companies associated with the hydrogen theme?

The leading mining companies associated with the hydrogen theme are Anglo American, ArcelorMittal, Australian Vanadium, BHP, Fortescue Metals Group, Glencore, Ivanhoe Mines, Macarthur Minerals, Province Resource, and Rio Tinto.

