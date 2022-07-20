Healthy Home Environmental Services Simplifies Mold Inspection for Orlando Homes
Healthy Home Environmental Services is a full-service company specializing in mold testing, leak detection, and water testing in Orlando
My son kept getting sick and we could not figure out why. We call Dana & Sally from Healthy Home Environmental Service. They tested and the results were positive for mold. Thank you!”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mold tends to thrive in dark, humid, and wet environments. Central Florida has a tropical climate and oppressive humidity in the summer and rainy season, creating a suitable environment for mold growth in Orlando homes. Unfortunately, mold growth is more than just an eyesore; it may cause structural damage to a house and even health problems for the people living there. Mold may colonize almost any porous surface, including wallpaper, fabric, paper, wood, stuffed animals, and even compact discs. It can affect indoor air quality and cause breathing problems, allergies, eczema, and other health issues. If a homeowner notices a decline in air quality or the appearance of mold on damp or leaking surfaces, contacting a local professional like Healthy Home Environmental Services can help homeowners get a complete assessment and testing of mold, leak, air quality, and water. The service provider now provides next-day reports for mold analysis.
There are different types of mold species that can grow on wet surfaces or near water sources at home. Some of them are considered more dangerous than others. For example, exposure to Stachybotrys or black molds is linked to flu-like and respiratory symptoms and can pose a risk to small children. Similarly, Chaetomium and Aspergillus prosper in dark and wet environments and may lead to allergic reactions and compromise the immune system. Some mold types like Alternaria are more active in climatic zones, especially in summer and humid environments, and are present in the air inside homes. If they remain uninspected and untreated, these toxic molds can cause severe health problems and damage properties.
If homeowners suspect a change in air quality and mold formation in their homes, consulting a professional for mold inspection and testing should be the priority. These professionals will check for temperature discomfort, lack of fresh air circulation, the presence of mold and germs, and other indicators of subpar indoor environmental quality. A professional mold inspection visually examines affected areas and takes indoor and outdoor air samples to determine the toxic level. If professional mold testing determines the existence of molds, the next step would be finding the source of moisture responsible for the growth of molds in residential homes.
Homeowners may benefit from engaging a local qualified and insured mold inspection contractor using the newest testing technology such as thermal imaging leak detection and providing a thorough report on the interior and exterior home environment. For example, Orlando-based Healthy Home Environmental Services is considered a trusted expert for mold and indoor air quality inspection in Orlando. It is a licensed and full-service provider with an A+ rating on BBB and numerous positive reviews and guarantees next-day laboratory results for mold analysis.
Healthy Home Environmental Services provides mold testing and inspection services that take a multi-pronged approach. The comprehensive services can analyze any indoor space, pinpoint the issues, and suggest workable remedies. It is a full-service company providing reliable mold, indoor air quality, and lead testing in Orlando, Florida.
