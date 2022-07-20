Surgical Table Market Detailed Summary, Industry Size and Future Growth Prospects To 2022-2030

Reports And Data

surgical table market size is expected to reach USD 2.54 Billion in 2030, and register a revenue CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global surgical table market is expected to reach USD 2.54 Billion by 2030, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for surgeries across the globe is expected to drive the market demand. Surgery, a basic component of health care systems, is used in treating a wide range of diseases to improve human health. Surgeries are necessary for everyone ranging from infants with congenital abnormalities to the aged with cataracts. Surgery may be preventative, as in prophylactic mastectomy, or curative as in case of cancers. Often, it an element of critical emergency care, like trauma, along with the treatment of chronic diseases, including osteoarthritis. Furthermore, surgical care is vital in the diagnosis and supportive care of various conditions.

Several efforts are being made to increase the scope of surgical services including the World Bank’s Disease Control Priorities project and the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Emergency & Essential Surgical Care program, which encourage the deployment of essential packages of interventions at district hospitals in Low and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs).

Rise in the geriatric population is one of the significant factors influencing market growth. It has been estimated that by 2050 approximately 16% of the global population will be aged more than 65 years, which was expected to increase fivefold since 1950. Forecasts from the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations (UN), and the EU commission all indicate aging as a significant challenge for society, which demands concentrated efforts to meet the requirements of the elderly. According to a study in 2013, it has been estimated that vascular surgery has the highest likely demand growth (31%), followed by cardiology (20%), radiology, neurological surgery, and general surgery (each with demand growth of 18%) among aged people.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By product type, non-powered surgical tables dominated the market in 2018 and is likely to grow at a rate of 2.8% in the forecast period. These are the basic type of surgical tables with benefits of better accessibility, stability, imaging support and support of larger patients.

By surgery type, general surgery contributed to the latest market share in 2018 and is likely to have a CAGR of 3.1% in the forecast period. General surgery is a kind of surgery that emphasizes surgeries pertaining to the esophagus, small intestine, large intestine, pancreas, liver, gallbladder, and appendix, among others.

By end-users, hospitals held the largest market share in 2018 and is estimated to have a growth rate of 3.0% in the forecast period. The factors including well-resourced operating & diagnostic rooms, higher purchasing power, existence of highly skilled healthcare professionals, and improved health coverage for hospital-based healthcare services from several private and group insurance plans, among others, are responsible for the high market share of hospitals.

North America held the largest market share in 2018 and is anticipated to witness a growth rate of 3.0% in the period 2019-2027. The market dominance of North America is owing to well-developed healthcare infrastructure, rising geriatric population along with an increase in unhealthy lifestyle habits in the region.

Top players profiled in the report include:

Berchtold GmbH & Co. KG, Skytron, Steris, TRUMPF Medizin Systeme GmbH+ Co. KG, AGA Sanittsartikel GmbH, Denyers International Pty, Alvo, Eschmann, Holdings Limited, Getinge AB, and Mizuho Corporation, among others.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Non-Powered Surgical Table

Powered Surgical Table

Electric Surgical Table

Hydraulic Surgical Table

Surgery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

General Surgery Table

Specialty Surgery Table

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America

Canada

S.

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

K.

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

A.E

Rest of MEA

