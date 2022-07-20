Pressure Relief Devices Market In-depth Analysis, Growth Strategies, Key Players and Geographical Regions to 2030

Reports And Data

pressure relief devices market size was USD 3.41 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.83% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pressure relief devices market size is expected to reach USD 6.16 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.83% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Steady market revenue growth of pressure relief devices is due to growing awareness of benefits such as faster relief for patients suffering from pressure ulcers, better support to geriatric individuals with bedsores, and comfort to patients who are bedridden for prolonged periods in hospitals and rehabilitation centers.

Pressure ulcers are injuries to skin and underlying tissues, primarily caused by prolonged pressure on skin. The early symptoms of a pressure ulcer are part of skin becoming discolored, a patch of skin that feels warm, spongy or hard, and pain or itchiness in the affected area. As these ulcers can be prevented with proper care and management, many campaigns have been launched over recent years to raise awareness among people. Some of the campaigns initiated by the government of U.K. include, “Stop the Pressure”, “Zero Pressure”, and “Islandwide Pressure Ulcer Prevention Campaign”. Such initiatives taken by various governments across the world to prevent ulcers and market players focusing on producing better quality devices for patients who are suffering from ulcers, especially in developing countries are expected to drive market revenue growth.

By product type, low-tech devices segment accounted for larger revenue share in 2020. Cost-effectiveness, easy operability, and high efficiency in prevention of ulcers drive the revenue growth of low tech devices segment.

Pressure relief devices are generally used as to reduce pressure on skin tissues and reduces risk of ulcers. Technological advancements have led to the advent of innovative pressure relief devices, such as special mattresses, overlays and cushions that aid in alleviating pressure of vulnerable parts of skin, and in turn, fuel market growth.

By category, hardware segment accounted for largest market revenue share in 2020 as manufacturers emphasize on providing better quality mattresses to patients in hospitals and long term care facilities. Services segment is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Pressure relief devices market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to rising incidence of chronic diseases, leading to patient being bed-ridden for a longer period for their treatment

Market in Asia-Pacific region is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to surging geriatric population in this region, which is more prone to development of pressure sores and rising disposable income.

In March 2021, Direct Healthcare Group acquired Talley Group for strengthening solutions offering to customers. Direct Healthcare Group, a leading European manufacturer of pressure care, specialist seating, patient handling and bathroom safety solutions, strengthened its existing pressure ulcer prevention portfolio, with entry into negative pressure wound therapy and intermittent pneumatic compression therapy markets.

Smith & Nephew PLC, Stryker Corporation, 3M group, Medtronic PLC., Direct Healthcare Group, Invacare Corporation, Baxter PLC, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd., Apex Medical Corporation, GE Healthcare, and Acelity L.P. Inc.

