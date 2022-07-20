Celebrating International Chess Day: Female Chess Players in the Top Ranking Worldwide

Turn Data into Value TURBOARD's Infographics Judit Polgar, Hungarian chess grandmaster. Ondrej Nemec—Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, on the International Chess Day, TURBOARD , an innovative Business Intelligence and Data Analytics company analyzed data and shared its findings regarding the female ranking in the Chess Arena.Today is the 56th anniversary of World Chess Day, which was declared by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on 20 July 1966. Do we know how active women are in chess? Although most of us have known the chess success of women from the Netflix series “The Queen's Gambit”, success is not far away, the President of the Turkish Chess Federation is also a woman.Female chess legend Judith Polgar stated, "It is not a matter of gender, it is a matter of being smart." : https://time.com/3828676/chess-judit-polgar-nigel-short-sexism/ Turboard CEO Yasemin Sahin said, “On the occasion of World Chess Day, we analyzed female chess players from all over the world in an infographic. We hope that the map we have prepared will bring brand new insights to everyone and be an inspiration for the aspiring, rising female students and stars. We are dedicating the following the sports analytics to all women ♀ who have checkmated the male ♂ dominance in chess. These are just a grasp, to dig more click the dashboard ♔ Chess is more than just a game and data is more than just numbers. It is remarkable that while Russia has 8 times more players, Hungarian players are ahead of them. 6% of players are grandmasters and age is not an issue for players… ”About International Chess Day:International Chess Day is celebrated annually on 20 July, the day the International Chess Federation was founded, in 1924. The idea to celebrate this day as the international chess day was proposed by UNESCO, and it has been celebrated as such since 1966, after it was established by FIDE. https://www.un.org/en/observances/world-chess-day About TURBOARD:TURBOARD is an innovative Business Intelligence and Data Analytics company, with a focus on increasing productivity, performance, and profitability through its seamless integration, interconnectivity and real time data analytics. TURBOARD’s products are both for Data Professionals and Managers. With a focus in innovation, and customer satisfaction, TURBOARD transforms and disrupts data monetization in the fastest, and easiest platform regardless of the high number of the users. For more information, please visit www.turboard.com

